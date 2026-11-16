Anchor University Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Graduates 563 Students

Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Funmi Ogundare

As Anchor University Lagos (AUL) celebrates its 10th anniversary, the institution is set to graduate a total of 563 students at its combined sixth and seventh convocation ceremonies for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

Briefing journalists Monday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, explained that the convocation ceremonies and the university’s decennial anniversary celebration, themed, ‘Celebrating a University that is Anchored on Christ’, provided an opportunity to reflect on the institution’s decade of growth.

He acknowledged the contributions of its founders and stakeholders, and renew its commitment to academic excellence and transformational impact.

On the convocation, he stated that the ceremonies would celebrate the academic achievements of graduates from two sessions, recognise outstanding performances and formally admit deserving students into the community of qualified graduates.

As part of the anniversary activities, the university has lined up a seven-day programme running from November 16 to 22, featuring community service, an entrepreneurship and innovation exhibition, alumni engagement, a convocation lecture, book launch and thanksgiving.

The decennial and convocation lecture, titled, ‘Anchor at 10: University Education Transformation, Leadership and the Future of Africa’, will be delivered by the Chairman of the Governing Board, National Universities Commission ( NUC) and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on November 20.

The combined 6th and 7th convocation ceremonies will hold on November 21, while the celebration will conclude with a special thanksgiving service at the Deeper Life Bible Church Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos, on November 22.

The VC said the institution had continued to strengthen its academic identity, expand its institutional capacity and contribute to Nigeria’s educational development through improvements in academic programmes, infrastructure, research, student development and institutional partnerships.

“The university’s next decade would focus on greater academic visibility, stronger research output, increased internationalisation, improved infrastructure, enhanced digital capacity, expansion of professional programmes and stronger partnerships with industries and other institutions,” Bandele stressed.

He said the institution remained committed to becoming increasingly recognised for academic excellence, Christian character, innovation, responsible leadership and global impact.