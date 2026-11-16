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Kayode Tokede

Following the increase in global oil prices, Aradel Holdings Plc and five other oil & Gas companies listed on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) declared an estimated N11.8trillion revenue in nine months ended September 30, 2026.

This represents 58.7 per cent increase when compared to N7.44 trillion reported in in the corresponding period of 2025.

Others include: Conoil Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Eterna Plc, Totalenergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, and Oando Plc.

In the period under review, the six companies posted N2.06 trillion profit before tax, about 72.7 per cent increase over N1.19 trillion reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

The earnings trend, however, showed that the benefits of higher oil prices are not uniform across the industry. While upstream producers such as Seplat and Aradel Holdings benefit directly from improved crude oil price realisations and production, downstream marketers remain exposed to the cost of petroleum products, distribution expenses, financing charges and changes in market prices.

The breakdown of revenue revealed that Aradel Holdings posted revenue of N3.94trillion nine months ended September 30, 2026, about 633 per cent increase from N538.8 billion reported in nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The company said the growth in revenue reflected the consolidation of ND Western and Renaissance, higher production and a firmer commodity price environment (average realised prices of $97.5/bbl and $2.64/mscf vs nine months of 2025: US$75.6/bbl and US$1.64/mscf).

Aradel Holdings added that crude oil contributed 69per cent of revenue, gas 26per cent and refined products five per cent.

With the significant increase in revenue, Aradel Holdings posted a profit before tax of N764.7 billion in nine months of 2026, about 154.3per cent increase from N300.7 billion reported in nine months of 2025.

The Board, thus approved an interim dividend of N7.00 per share for the nine-month period ended

2026 (nine months of 2025: N10.00 per share), amounting to approximately N30.4 billion.

Chief Executive Officer, Aradel Holdings’ Adegbite Falade, said: “The first nine months of 2026 demonstrated what our enlarged portfolio can deliver. Group production ran above our full-year guidance range, with strong growth in both crude oil and gas output. This drove a step-change in revenue and EBITDA, alongside improved margins.”

He added: “Our operations generated substantial cash, which allowed us to fund our investment programme, reduce our debt and move the Group from a net debt to net cash position.”

The company raised its full-year 2026 production guidance to an average 140,000–150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, from the previous range of 110,000–140,000, following stronger-than-expected production during the nine-month period.

Similarly, Seplat Energy announced N3.78 trillion revenue in nine months of 2026, about 12.5 per cent growth from N3.36 trillion reported in nine months of 2025, while Oando posted N2.8trillion revenue, a 9.2 per cent increase over N2.54 trillion recorded in 2025.

On its part, Totalenergies Marketing Nigeria announced N661.92billion revenue, a growth of 12.6 per cent from N587.6 billion in 2025. Eterna Plc reported N365.6 billion revenue, representing an increase of 72 per cent over N212.8 billion in nine months of 2025. Eterna benefited from higher sales and improved gross profit, which rose to N23.33 billion from N9.94 billion. In addition, Conoil declared N280.12 billion revenue, about 37.4 per cent increase when compared to N203.8 billion reported in nine months of 2025.

The results also showed that the companies recorded varying levels of growth, with Seplat accounting for the largest share of the combined profit and revenue, while Eterna recorded the highest percentage increase in profit after tax.

Operators noted that the performance of the companies reflected different factors across the oil and gas value chain. Seplat’s improved earnings were supported by higher production and improved oil price realisations, while Conoil benefited from growth in its white petroleum products business.

Commenting on the performance of listed oil and gas companies, analysts at Zedcrest Investment Managers noted that stronger crude oil prices played a major role in supporting the sector’s earnings, although the improvement in production volumes had been less significant across some operators.

They identified stable foreign exchange conditions and expectations of improved oil production as factors that could support the sector’s performance in the final quarter of the year.