COP31: Sunny Idoko Seeks $10m Investment for Sustainable Creative Hub in Nigeria 

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Nigerian entrepreneur, Sunny Idoko, is seeking $10 million in investment to establish SunnySide Eco Hub, a sustainable creative and entrepreneurial hub in Lagos, designed to connect young business owners, creatives, freelancers and entrepreneurs to opportunities across Africa and international markets.

The UAE-based Idoko said the initiative was conceived to address the barriers limiting Nigerian creatives and entrepreneurs from accessing international markets, business networks and reliable infrastructure.

Speaking on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, he said the project would provide a shared platform where young people could access workspaces, collaborate, develop their skills and connect with business opportunities beyond Nigeria.

“How I came about the project is that there are a lot of creative people in Nigeria, entrepreneurs and businesses trying to get into Nigeria, but creative people don’t have access to markets outside Nigeria. We are selling within ourselves, consuming within ourselves, and we are locked in with the networks we know,” he said.

The SunnySide Eco Hub founder explained that the project was also driven by the need to examine sustainability beyond its environmental implications, particularly the economic challenges confronting businesses that depend on conventional energy sources.

“Sustainability has its environmental impact, but for me, how can we look at sustainability from the economic impact side? A lot of businesses run on traditional energy, fossil fuel, and rely on electricity distribution companies. But it is not reliable, and the cost of energy is going up.

“So, how can businesses operate sustainably without these barriers? That’s why we’re building SunnySide,” Idoko said.

He described the initiative as a community-led ecosystem that would bring together entrepreneurs, creators, freelancers and young Nigerians to collaborate, expand their networks and access opportunities in international markets.

He also identified the trust deficit and information gap as major challenges discouraging foreign businesses from investing in Nigeria and other African countries.

“Businesses coming into Nigeria look at investment in Nigeria or Africa as a risky venture because there’s the trust factor and the information gap. But how can we make this better?

“This is the time for Africa, and all these businesses coming into Nigeria or Africa are going to develop Africa, just as businesses from Africa going outside Africa are developing other countries. There needs to be that synergy,” he said.

Idoko advocated partnerships between the public and private sectors to develop platforms and infrastructure that would support the creative economy, arguing that depending solely on government could delay the process.

According to him, the first SunnySide Eco Hub development would be located on Lagos Island, with plans to expand to Abuja, Enugu and Port Harcourt before extending to other African countries, including Ghana and Kenya.

Explaining the facilities to be provided, he said the hub would accommodate technology entrepreneurs, photographers, beauticians, makeup artists, hairdressers and other creative professionals.

“We built SunnySide around youth, around young people and creative entrepreneurs. The building currently has a workstation, a creative hub and a beauty studio. We have broken down every piece of the Nigerian enterprising system.

“We see that a lot of foreign companies come to take tech professionals from Nigeria, but these professionals don’t have access to markets beyond Nigeria. They just use their resources and that’s it. But what if we create a hub where these tech professionals have somewhere to work from?

“They don’t have to bother about their internet connection because it is covered already. They don’t have to bother about additional electricity bills or powering their generators because they can work from somewhere that already provides these facilities,” he said.

He added that the arrangement would also benefit professionals in the beauty and creative industries who often struggle with the cost of securing workspaces and equipment.

“Beauticians, makeup artists and hairdressers don’t need to get a place or rent a shop because they have somewhere they can work from. Basically, we’re bringing back the cybercafé model of old.

“If you’re a photographer, you don’t have to have a camera. You come there, bring your skills, bring yourself, do your job and go. Over time, you get to network with people and improve your skills because we’re going to be doing training and empowerment programmes,” Idoko said.

On the project’s funding, he disclosed that $3 million had already been invested in its development, while the promoters were seeking $10 million to advance the project.

“Currently, we are raising $10 million in investment for the project. So, we’re open to investors. So far, we’ve put in $3 million towards developing the project,” he said.

Idoko described the proposed building as a self-sufficient facility designed with sustainable steel, recycled steel and photovoltaic glass to generate its own electricity.

“It’s a self-sufficient building. It’s made from sustainable steel, recycled steel and photovoltaic glass, so it generates its own energy, recycles its own water and manages its own waste. Everything is within its own ecosystem. It is sufficient by itself,” he said.

He said the business model would also encourage members to support one another and build a collaborative community.

“Everybody is supposed to work hand in hand to build themselves. That is the traditional Nigerian culture. That is the traditional African culture, that we build ourselves by ourselves,” he said.

On the planned expansion, the SunnySide Eco Hub founder said Lagos was selected for the first development because of its economic importance and position as a commercial hub in Nigeria and West Africa.

He, however, stressed that the ambition was to create a network that would connect entrepreneurs across different African cities.

“An entrepreneur from Lagos, Nigeria, can connect with an entrepreneur in Rwanda, in Ghana. So, there’s that cross-pollination of ideas and partnerships across different African cities, because this is the time for Africa.

“We have to create that platform where people could land and know that there’s a place I can go to meet creative people, entrepreneurs and businesses to work with,” he said.

Idoko added that participants would be vetted to promote trust and credibility among businesses using the platform.

“There’s a platform they can trust. There’s a platform they can collaborate with because everybody that is going to be part of the ecosystem is properly vetted. So, you’re not just working with anybody. You’re working with the right people,” he said.

Explaining his participation at COP31, he said he attended the conference to explore investment opportunities, establish partnerships and learn about developments in sustainability.

“Being here at COP has given me more knowledge that there are people actually doing amazing work in sustainability. That still gives me the strength that I’m aligned with the future of where sustainability is going and the future of economic sustainable growth,” he said.

He disclosed that while the project already had development partners, its promoters remained open to further collaborations and investment to expand its reach and promote Nigerian creative businesses internationally.