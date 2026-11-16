COP31: First Week Records $26bn Green Investment Deals, $10bn Climate Finance Pledges

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Chiemelie Eze in Antalya Turkiye

The first week of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, has ended with commitments exceeding $26 billion in green investments, alongside fresh pledges to mobilise billions of dollars in climate finance and accelerate the global energy transition.

More than 100 world leaders attended the Leaders’ Summit held on November 11 and 12, while over 100,000 participants have registered for the conference, which is expected to become the largest COP ever.

COP31 President, Murat Kurum, who disclosed this at a press conference marking the end of the first five days of the conference, said the Presidency had made a strong start by bringing world leaders together, advancing negotiations and creating opportunities for new partnerships.

“We have made a strong start during the first five days. We have brought our leaders together, shared our experiences, advanced our negotiations and opened the door to new partnerships. Now we want to crown all these efforts with lasting achievements that will serve the future of humanity,” he said.

Kurum said discussions during the first week covered food, agriculture, health, energy, transportation, clean energy transition, private-sector investment, resilient cities, green industry, trade and climate finance.

He added that the climate transition was creating opportunities for new technologies, investments and jobs.

The COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, said the Presidency had maintained its commitment to transparency and predictability in handling the negotiations.

“At Monday’s plenary, Minister Kurum and I set out how we intended to approach the Presidency-led decision. Consistent with our commitment to transparency and predictability, we have followed that approach throughout the week,” Bowen said.

He described the process as open, inclusive and Party-led, adding that discussions during the first week would help shape the draft negotiating text expected in the coming week.

$26bn Green Investment Commitments

Among the major outcomes of the first week was Türkiye’s signing of partnerships worth more than $26 billion in green investments.

Türkiye and China signed an agreement for $15 billion in renewable energy, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joined the REACT initiative and announced plans to invest $6 billion in Türkiye over five years.

Türkiye also signed agreements worth $5.1 billion with development banks.

On climate finance, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom committed to mobilising $10 billion by 2030.

The Asian Development Bank, Green Climate Fund and governments of the Cook Islands and Palau also launched a programme aimed at mobilising more than $1 billion to support 14 Pacific island communities.

Additionally, philanthropic partners announced $480 million for action on methane and super pollutants, alongside $25 million for the Super Pollutant Country Action Accelerator.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development announced a $70 million bond.

The COP31 Presidency also launched several initiatives, including the Climate Implementation Bridge (BRIDGE), the Sustainable Urban Resilience Financing Facility (SURFF) and the Istanbul Zero Waste Action platform.

Other initiatives focus on health, agriculture, green industrialisation, and children and youth.

Electrification Gains Momentum

Electrification emerged as one of the major priorities of the COP31 Presidency, with efforts to mobilise businesses, financial institutions and governments behind the global transition to electricity.

The conference disclosed that 180 companies with combined annual revenues of $1.69 trillion had backed electrification.

The International Chamber of Commerce, which represents 45 million companies, also endorsed the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge.

A utilities alliance increased its combined investment plans to at least $156 billion annually, with its members expected to mobilise more than $1 trillion in the energy transition by 2030.

The newly established Electrify Now Finance Coalition is expected to catalyse funding for electrification, while the Climate Investment Funds are mobilising more than $1.2 billion for clean power, electricity grids, storage and electrification.

The private sector also recorded significant participation through the TOBB Business Forum, which attracted 4,000 businesses to Antalya, making it the largest business forum ever held at a COP.

The forum focused on electrification, cities, artificial intelligence and finance.

Negotiations Enter Critical Phase

As the conference moves into its second week, attention is shifting towards negotiations, with more than 100 agenda items and around 60 significant mandates under consideration.

According to Bowen, the key negotiating issues include adaptation, finance, just transition, mitigation, science, transparency and implementation.

He said parties had made constructive progress across several negotiating areas, although important issues remained unresolved.

“While important issues remain to be resolved, we are continuing to move forward in a spirit of cooperation and shared purpose. The Transition Plenary provided an opportunity to outline the pathway for next week, including how technical and political engagement can help bring us closer to successful outcomes on Friday,” he said.

Kurum said the conference had adopted its agenda by consensus among all parties on the first day and that negotiations were progressing according to plan.

“From the very first day we succeeded in adopting our agenda by consensus among all parties. And at the end of the first week, our work is progressing as planned,” he said.

He described the coming week as particularly important, noting that ministerial-level consultations would be intensified to translate issues under consideration by countries into common decisions.

According to him, the Turkish and Australian teams had held three rounds of consultations and produced an initial assessment document reflecting the views of parties.

He said ministerial discussions in the coming week were expected to deliver a strong political outcome from Antalya.

“Our objective is clear. We will turn commitments into decisions that make a real difference in people’s lives,” Kurum said.

The Presidency has also published a summary of parties’ views on the Presidency-initiated decision to guide further discussions.

However, it clarified that the document was not a negotiating text, adding that an initial draft was expected early in the second week to support the next phase of negotiations.

The conference, which opened on November 9, is scheduled to end on November 20, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye.