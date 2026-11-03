ISACA Set to Host GRC Conference on Tech Warfare

The ISACA Lagos Chapter is set to convene leading voices across governance, risk management, cybersecurity, information technology, financial services, audit and regulatory compliance at its 2026 Annual Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Conference, scheduled for Thursday, and Friday this week in Lagos.

With the compelling theme, “Tech Warfare: GRC Playbook for 2026 and Beyond,” the conference comes at a defining moment when organisations are confronting increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, artificial intelligence-driven threats, data breaches, digital fraud, regulatory uncertainty and the growing risks associated with rapid technological transformation.

According to the President of ISACA Lagos Chapter, Mr. Justus Osuji, “As technology continues to reshape economies, institutions and the global business environment, the battle for digital resilience has become more than a technical challenge. It is a strategic leadership imperative. The conference will challenge business leaders, board members, technology professionals, risk practitioners and regulators to rethink conventional approaches to governance, strengthen organisational defences and build the capabilities required to navigate an increasingly volatile digital landscape”.

Among the notable speakers and industry experts expected to contribute to the conversations

They will be joined by other notable experts and practitioners from the technology and financial sectors, creating a dynamic platform for sharing practical experience, challenging established assumptions and developing actionable responses to emerging risks.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and technology continues to redefine business and society, the question confronting organisations is no longer whether they will encounter digital risks, but how prepared they are to anticipate, withstand and recover from them.