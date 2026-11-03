Eterna  Grows Revenue by 71.7% to N365.56bn in Nine Months

Kayode Tokede

Eterna Plc has announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for nine months ended September 30, 2026, reporting strong growth in revenue, operating profit and earnings compared with the corresponding nine-month period in 2025.

The Company reported revenue of N365.56 billion, representing a 71.7per cent increase from N212.84 billion in 2025. Gross profit rose to N23.33 billion from N9.94 billion, while operating profit increased to N11.19 billion from N3.19 billion.

Profit before tax climbed to N10.28 billion, compared with N1.40 billion in 2025. Profit after tax reached N7.34 billion, up from N325.88 million, while basic earnings per share stood at N3.36, compared with N0.25 in the prior-year figures.

Eterna’s consolidated total assets stood at N114.19 billion as at 30 September 2026, compared with N92.19 billion at 31 December 2025. Total equity rose to N32.99 billion from N7.77 billion over the same period, reflecting a stronger financial position.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jude Nwaulune, emphasised the Company’s focus on strengthening operational performance, maintaining financial discipline and delivering sustainable value.

“Our Q3 YTD results reflect the progress we are making in building a stronger and more resilient Eterna. We remain committed to driving efficiency across our operations, pursuing opportunities for growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”