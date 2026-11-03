  • Tuesday, 3rd November, 2026

Rewane, First Bank CEO, SEC DG for ACTN’s Treasurers’ Conference

Business | 4 seconds ago

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismarck J. Rewane; Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, and Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, will participate at the “Treasury360 Conference, Exhibition and Corporate Treasury Awards 2026.”

The conference, whose theme is “The Intelligent Treasury: Evolving from Reactive to Proactive Foresight Through AI, Automation and Predictive Decision-Making,” is being organised by the Association of Corporate Treasurers of Nigeria (ACTN.)

This was announced by the President of ACTN, Mr. Adeyinka Ogunnubi, who said that for many years, treasury has been recognised for managing cash, executing payments, arranging funding and responding to financial risks.

Ogunnubi, however, added that organisations now need their treasury teams to look further ahead to spot emerging risks, test different scenarios and offer insight that supports sound business decisions.

He said: “Artificial intelligence can help treasurers to examine information and identify patterns. Automation can take away repetitive manual work. Predictive tools can help finance teams assess possible outcomes and prepare their responses. Our theme, therefore, poses a practical question: How can treasury teams use innovation to move from simply responding to events towards anticipating them with confidence?”

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