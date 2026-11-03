Stakeholders Calls for Intentionality in AI Adoption, Ethical Considerations

Oluchi Chibuzor , Famuyide Ajoke and Lawal Mariam

The Country Director of StudyIn Nigeria, Mary Agbu, has stressed the need to be intentional and balanced in the adoption of AI with ethical considerations and the values of education.

Speaking at StudyIn Global Study Conference 2026, the country director of StudyIn Nigeria, Mary Agbu, said the need to be intentional and balanced in the adoption of AI with ethical considerations and the values of education.

Agbu urged education stakeholders to strive to align with evolving global education and career landscapes and help students make informed decisions about their studies and future careers.

For her discussions on AI should involve parents, schools, and other stakeholders to ensure that students understand the opportunities and challenges associated with the technology.

“Education should continue to promote values and ethics as AI becomes more widely adopted. One of the things that we really push out in the college is values.”

Speaking, Director at StudyIn Nigeria, Adiba Ofungwu, said that there was a significant gap between the realities of education in Nigeria and the demands of the changing global learning environment.

Ofungwu said students needed adequate preparation to compete with their counterparts abroad, many of whom were already familiar with AI-driven learning environments.

“StudyIn was seeking to bridge the gap by providing students with the information and guidance needed to navigate global higher education opportunities and prepare for changing educational demands. Students needed to understand their academic options, available scholarships, and the relationship between their chosen courses and future career goals,” she said.

The conference theme, ‘Future Ready: Succeeding in an AI-driven World’, brought together students, parents, education stakeholders and university representatives.

Commenting also, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and founder of Bloom Academy for Artificial Intelligence, Dr Lola Olukuewu, said that Africans, especially Nigerian students, should be equipped to be future- ready, especially because of the AI evolution.

“AI has come to stay, from the realities we are seeing, especially since we’ve seen it happen before, through the advent of the Internet. We’re having a sort of repeat of the Y2K advent, with AI. The educational system is being revamped as well, and so we need to let our learners know how to be future-ready, so that the changes in the world and career space don’t meet them unprepared,” she said.