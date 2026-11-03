LEAP Africa Calls for Stronger Policies, Investment to Scale Youth-Led Enterprises

Mary Nnah

LEAP Africa has called for increased investment, stronger policy frameworks and

closer collaboration between governments and the private sector to accelerate the growth of youth-led enterprises and unlock Africa’s economic potential.

The call was made today as the organisation gathered over 200 young social entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and business leaders for the 13th edition of its Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA), held at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Africa as the Sector: Maximising Youth Agency for a Prosperous Africa – Leveraging Technology, Finance and Policy,” the event tackled the structural barriers stifling the growth of innovative enterprises across the continent, while linking young entrepreneurs with investment, partnerships and market opportunities.

Noting that Africa’s youth population is projected to exceed 830 million by 2050, the organisation stressed the need for an enabling environment where young people can turn innovative ideas into sustainable businesses, jobs and long-term economic value.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of LEAP Africa, Mrs. Kehinde Ayeni, urged stakeholders to rethink the place of youth entrepreneurship in Africa’s economic development agenda.

“For too long, conversations about Africa’s young people have focused on their potential rather than the economic value they are already creating. Across the continent, young entrepreneurs are building businesses that address real market and development challenges. Yet, access to finance, markets and enabling policies continues to determine how far these solutions can go,” she said.

She added: “At SIPA, we are challenging investors, policymakers and business leaders to rethink how we support youth-led enterprises, not simply as beneficiaries of development interventions, but as businesses capable of driving Africa’s economic growth.”

While giving the keynote address, Rosy Fynn, Country Director , Nigeria, Mastercard Foundation, said “Our prosperity will not depend simply on how many young people we have but the power they have to

act. Financing must be designed around the realities of the people it wants to serve. It is not a one size fits all. The right policy environment can make it possible for the business to thrive. We need to collaborate and find synergies rather than work on silos.”

Also speaking on the theme, Clare Omatseye Founder/Managing Director, JNC International and LEAP

Africa Board Chair noted that supporting social enterprises goes beyond providing seed funding, stressing the need for stronger institutional structures, sustainable financing models and policies that enable businesses to compete and expand.

“The future of Africa’s economy will depend significantly on our ability to build an environment where young people can create value, generate employment and grow sustainable businesses. This requires more than funding individual ideas. It demands stronger institutions, intentional partnerships and policies that make innovation commercially viable and socially impactful,” she said.

Beyond policy discussions, SIPA 2026 featured live enterprise pitches, investor engagement sessions and awards for young entrepreneurs whose innovations address pressing social and economic challenges.

LEAP Africa alongside partners presented over ₦2.5 million prize awards to outstanding social innovators and ventures recognised for their contributions to sustainable development.

Among the awardees were Gbenro Tolulope Theresa of Corp Climate Literacy Program, who received the Seyi Bickersteth Award for Financial Accountability; Ibrahim Isah Liman of AgroChill Solutions, winner of the Social Enterprise of the Year Award; and Bestman Lilian Amaka of Talent Spotlight Africa Foundation, who received the Innocent Chukwuma Award for Social Innovation in South-East Nigeria.

The awards also featured the Outstanding Innovator of the Year category, alongside live venture pitches by various social entrepreneurs for the Most Outstanding Social Innovator of the Year award.

Through the 2026 edition, LEAP Africa reaffirmed its commitment to developing a generation of young leaders and entrepreneurs equipped to drive sustainable economic and social transformation across the continent.

LEAP Africa is a youth-focused leadership development organisation committed to raising leaders who will transform Africa. Through interventions across Education, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Active Citizenship, and Health & Wellbeing, LEAP Africa equips and empowers youth to lead ethically and drive positive change in their communities. With over twelve million indirect beneficiaries across the 36 Nigerian states including and 48 African

countries, LEAP Africa continues to build an inclusive and thriving Africa driven by dynamic, innovative, and ethical youth leaders.

The Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) is LEAP Africa’s flagship initiative dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and showcasing young changemakers across the continent. Since 2013, SIPA has directly supported more than 324 social entrepreneurs in over 15 African countries, connecting them with mentors, investors, and networks that enhance their impact and sustainability.

The annual SIPA convening brings together leaders, innovators, and policymakers to co-create solutions and shape the future of social innovation in Africa convening brings together leaders, innovators, and policymakers to co-create solutions and shape the future of social innovation in Africa.