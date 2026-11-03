Dangote Cement, Okpella Invests N32m in Education, Power Infrastructure

In further demonstration of its commitment to sustainable community development and inclusive growth, Dangote Cement Plc, Okpella Plant has awarded scholarships worth to 80 students and commissioned four 500KVA transformers in Okpella, Edo State, under its Community Development Agreement (CDA) with host communities.

The scholarship award ceremony and transformer commissioning, held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, attracted traditional leaders, community representatives, youth groups, students, parents, government officials and senior officials of Dangote Cement.

The educational intervention worth over N32million saw a total of 80 students benefiting from the scholarship programme, comprising 60 undergraduate students from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria and 20 secondary school students drawn from the company’s host communities.

Speaking at the event, the Social Performance Manager of Dangote Cement, Okpella plan, Mr. Daniel Obamina, described the initiative as part of the company’s deliberate effort to invest in human capital development and create sustainable opportunities for young people in host communities.

According to him, education remains one of the most effective tools for social transformation and community advancement.

“Dangote Cement believes that education is a powerful catalyst for development. Through this scholarship programme, we are investing in the future of our young people and providing support that will enable them to pursue their academic ambitions without undue financial challenges. We want these students to become future leaders, professionals and contributors to the development of their communities and Nigeria as a whole,” Obamina said.

Chairman of the Executive Committee of Host Communities (ECHC), High Chief Peter Afiabor, commended Dangote Cement for consistently honoring its commitments under the Community Development Agreement.

He described the scholarship awards and power infrastructure projects as impactful interventions that would positively affect thousands of residents across the host communities.