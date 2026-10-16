World Bank, FG Mobilise $1.2bn for Catchment Management, Climate Resilience Programme

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The World Bank and the federal government have advanced plans to implement 20 Strategic Catchment Management Plans (SCMPs) across 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory as part of efforts to combat environmental degradation, strengthen climate resilience, and secure Nigeria’s water resources for future generations.

Speaking at the Stakeholders’ Engagement for the implementation of the scheme, World Bank Task Team Leader and Senior Environmental Specialist, Dr. Joy Iganya Agene, described ACReSAL as fundamentally a catchment management project designed to promote integrated landscape management beyond state and political boundaries.

Agene said the plans represented the first government-led watershed management initiative undertaken at such scale in Nigeria and would provide a blueprint for sustainable management of land, water and environmental resources.

According to her, environmental and hydrological systems are interconnected, making collaboration among states and communities essential for long-term sustainability.

She said, “What you do upstream affects what happens downstream. There are no state limits when it comes to water resources and environmental management.”

Agene urged stakeholders to embrace a shared vision for protecting the environment.

She also announced that World Bank had approved an additional $500 million financing package for ACReSAL over the next four years, bringing total funding for the programme to about $1.2 billion, to ensure sustainability of ongoing investments and interventions.

Presenting the implementation overview of the Aloma-Konshisha Strategic Catchment Management Plan, Managing Director of MECON Geology and Engineering Services Ltd, Chuka Offodile, said the catchment spanned Benue, Kogi, Cross River, Ebonyi and Enugu states, and faced increasing threats from flooding, deforestation, erosion, land degradation, and water pollution.

He disclosed that forest cover in the catchment declined significantly between 2017 and 2024, while agricultural expansion and settlement growth continued to place pressure on ecosystems and water resources.

Offodile said the plan sought to restore degraded landscapes, strengthen water resources management, promote climate-smart agriculture, improve livelihoods, and enhance disaster preparedness through coordinated interventions involving governments, development partners, and communities.

He stated that successful implementation would improve water security, boost agricultural productivity, reduce flood and drought risks, restore biodiversity, and strengthen climate resilience across the catchment.

As the session drew to a close, stakeholders agreed that the challenge before Nigeria was no longer planning but implementation.

With 20 strategic catchment plans validated, an additional $500 million in financing secured, and unprecedented collaboration among federal and state institutions, the focus now shifted to translating the blueprints into measurable outcomes.

For World Bank, ACReSAL and participating states, the ultimate goal remained restoring degraded landscapes, securing water resources, strengthening climate resilience, and creating a healthier environment for millions of Nigerians today and generations yet unborn.