  • Thursday, 15th October, 2026

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THIS

Life & Style | 2 seconds ago

The world had changed, or at least Donald Trump’s world has, given he has switched to Putin’s side, more than a little bit. Some things are obvious, people need fuel, the Republicans need votes, and Trump needs to win, something, anything and it’s not going to be with Iran or Ukraine.

By working with Putin he can start to swing things his way, before the midterm elections wipe out his supporters. Political leaders must do the best they can and not prioritise self-interest. History will remember what is done or not done, not what the leader claims to have done. How will history remember your leaders and what should you do about making sure the leaders were the best they could be?

Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St, Box Hill, Vic.

Australia

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