  • Friday, 16th October, 2026

WACOT Renews Strategic Partnership with Edo Govt to Drive Agricultural Transformation

Business | 1 second ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

WACOT Limited, has extended its agreement with the Edo State Government on fertilizer production through the Edo State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (ESFCCL) in Auchi.

The partnership which commenced in 2017, reaffirms both parties’ commitment to boosting local fertilizer production, supporting smallholder farmers, and advancing Nigeria’s food security.

Speaking on the significance of the facility from an industry perspective, the President of the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and Director, Corporate Affairs, TGI Group Mr. Sadiq Kassim, said: “The Auchi facility is of strategic importance to Nigeria’s fertilizer industry and national food security. It is the only plant in the South-South with the capability to produce tailored, crop-specific fertilizer blends suited to the region’s soil requirements. The facility also has the capability to produce specialised chemical blends to meet the specific needs of the North-East, where security challenges have made establishing fertilizer production facilities particularly difficult.”

Also commenting on the renewed partnership, the Managing Director of WACOT Limited, Mr. Naveen Chaurasia, said: “The renewal of this agreement is a strong statement of our long-term commitment to Edo State and to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation. Since 2017, we have demonstrated that a well-managed public-private partnership can revive moribund assets and deliver real value.”

Speaking on behalf of the Edo State government, Commissioner, Ministry of Business, Trade and Investments, Omoh Anabor, added: “This agreement involving the Edo State Government, ESFCCL and WACOT Limited represents far more than a formal transaction. It is a strategic step towards positioning Edo State as a leading destination for investment and industrial growth. This partnership demonstrates our readiness to work with credible private sector partners to unlock economic opportunities, support farmers through improved access to agricultural inputs, strengthen food security, create jobs and enterprise opportunities across Auchi and the wider Edo State.”

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