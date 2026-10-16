ValueJet, Professional Chefs Partner for WAFFEST 2026

Fast rising Nigerian carrier, ValueJet, is partnering the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (ACPN) to support the participation of the group at the 2026 edition of the West African Food Festival (WAFFEST) in The Gambia.

The partnership will see ValueJet provide discounted airfares for members of the association travelling to the festival, a gesture the ACPN said would help facilitate Nigerian participation in the international event.

The festival, scheduled for October in Banjul, would bring together chefs, culinary professionals, food enthusiasts and cultural practitioners from more than 22 countries to celebrate West Africa’s culinary heritage and cultural diversity.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director of ValueJet, Omololu Majekodunmi, said the collaboration indicated the airline’s appreciation of culinary professionals and its commitment to supporting organisations promoting Nigeria’s image internationally.

He said the partnership with the ACPN would give the airline an opportunity to demonstrate its support for chefs and their contribution to society, expressing optimism that the relationship would lead to further collaborations.

He added that ValueJet had established partnerships with other major Nigerian organisations, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as part of its engagements with institutions promoting national development.