Tinubu Meets CDS, Service Chiefs, Musa, NSA, IG, Gaidam over 2027 Polls Security

• Matawalle, Famadewa, other heads of agencies in attendance

• Tells military he wants free, fair, credible polls next year

• Gives marching order for rescue of those kidnapped, abducted nationwide

•Musa: we’ll secure nation for all eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fear

• Pledges military’s neutrality during elections

•Says president will soon launch 10 aircraft and helicopters to boost nation’s aerial surveillance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at State House, Abuja, essentially to discuss the security of the 2027 general election.

The meeting, which lasted for about five hours at the first floor office of the president, was attended by National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa; and Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

Present, also, were Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Major-General Adeyinka Famadewa (rtd).

Others included Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede and the three service chiefs – Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke – and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

In attendance, too, were Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; and Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Musa said the essence of the meeting was to brief the president on the security situation in the country ahead of the January 2027 polls.

He disclosed that they had an intensive deliberation with the president, who told the security chiefs that he was desirous of a free, fair, and credible poll next year.

Musa assured all stakeholders, including the political parties, that the military would be neutral during the elections.

He stated, “Today’s meeting was to brief Mr. President on the security situation within the country. You know, the elections are coming in January, and it’s important that we keep him abreast on what is ongoing. You can see all heads of security agencies are here.

“We had an intensive discussion, and Mr. President made it very clear he wants a free, fair, and credible election. We must do everything possible to ensure that the country is safe and secure for the citizens to go out and vote.

“And so, we want to assure Nigerians that we are committed. We are determined to ensure that we provide safety and security for all Nigerians. Everyone should come out and vote. Vote for whoever they want.”

Musa added, “The president wants the atmosphere to be free, and it’s important for all other political parties to understand that the security forces are going to be neutral.

“We are going to ensure that we give everybody opportunity to go and serve, so they have nothing to worry about, nothing to be afraid of, and that nobody is going to intimidate them for whatever reasons.”

The defence minister also defended the military institution against allegations of recruitment of underage soldiers, saying such act might have been carried out by terrorist groups but not Nigerian military.

According to him, “We are all professionals. We are fully committed, and it’s also important for us to mention the issue of recent (alleged recruitment of underage soldiers). We have seen some people trying to make a case as if the emphasis is using underage children in our operations.

“There is nobody that is underage that is being brought here. I think the discussion that was made was that the accusation was on the terrorists using the underage.

“Well, we know that we don’t have control over what they do, and that’s why it’s important for us to understand that we must not allow them remain wherever they are.”

Musa further stated that the president gave the military a marching order to ensure the rescue of all those kidnapped and abducted in different parts of the country.

He stated, “The directive from the president is: all of us must go all out to fish out and rescue all those that have been abducted, kidnapped wherever they are. There shouldn’t be any camp of any tourists or bandits anywhere in Nigeria.

“As we go forward, we are showing Nigerians that we’re fully committed, and that is what we’re going to work towards. So, we thank Mr. President for his support and to assure Nigeria that we’re all working as a team, as Nigerians for Nigeria. We assure you that.”

Musa revealed that the president would soon inaugurate 10 additional aircraft and helicopters to boost the country’s aerial security surveillance.

He also disclosed that the president planned to extend the new salary structure to police and other paramilitary personnel and pensioners.

Musa stated, “I want to assure you, very soon Mr. President is coming to commission a set of new aircraft and helicopters that have been bought. I think about 10 of them, and to show Nigerians that despite the economic issue, the issue of security is in the front burner of Mr President’s view.

“And so, for us, we are very happy. The recent increment of salaries for members of the armed forces. I’m sure very soon the police and all others are being addressed, including those of the pensioners.

“Nobody is going to be left behind. Mr. President wants every Nigerian and every citizen to be happy with what is ongoing, and he is fully committed in the peaceful efforts on what we are doing today.

Musa added, “And we want Nigerians to put their hands together to make sure that Nigeria remains free. Security is everybody’s responsibility. It’s not only for members of security forces.

“Everyone has a role to play. And we keep on preaching. Whatever you see that is going wrong, even with our members that are not doing what is right, please, don’t hesitate to report. Action will be taken.”