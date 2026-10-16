Senate Orders Probe into NYSC Member’s Death, Moves to Prevent Recurrence

• Directs Committees, Police, Security Agencies to Investigate Enugu Camp Tragedy

•Passes Employees’ Compensation Trust Fund, Federal Polytechnics Bills

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Comrade Etimbuk Daniel, at the Enugu State orientation camp, amid concerns over alleged medical negligence and inadequate emergency healthcare facilities at orientation camps across the country.

The Senate directed its relevant committees, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, to investigate the incident and recommend measures to prevent similar tragedies during the mandatory national service programme.

The decision followed a motion on a matter of urgent public importance moved by Senator Aniekan Bassey, representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, who described Daniel’s death as tragic and called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the loss of the promising young graduate.

The Senate expressed deep shock and profound grief over the incident, noting that the deceased was an outstanding student leader, a first-class graduate and the immediate past President of the Students’ Union Government of Akwa Ibom State University.

Lawmakers expressed particular concern over reports suggesting that Daniel died from complications arising from a seemingly minor headache after allegedly experiencing delays in receiving adequate medical attention at the camp clinic.

The reported circumstances, they said, had raised serious questions about the availability of emergency medical services, qualified healthcare personnel and functional referral systems at NYSC orientation camps nationwide.

Moving the motion under Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders, Bassey said the incident underscored the government’s constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and welfare of Nigerians, as provided under Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“The Senate owes an absolute duty of care to young graduates mobilised from their homes to serve the nation,” the senator said.

He lamented that Daniel’s death had abruptly cut short a promising future, leaving his family, friends, former colleagues and the people of Akwa Ibom State in mourning.

Bassey urged the Senate to ensure that the investigation established the facts surrounding the incident, determined whether any lapses occurred in the provision of medical care and identified those responsible, where wrongdoing was established.

The lawmaker also expressed concern over what he described as a recurring pattern of alleged negligence, inadequate medical infrastructure and insufficient emergency healthcare personnel at some NYSC orientation camps.

He said the investigation should go beyond establishing the immediate circumstances of Daniel’s death to examining the adequacy of medical facilities, the availability of trained personnel and the effectiveness of emergency response and referral procedures at the camps.

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North Senatorial District, seconded the motion.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, sympathised with Daniel’s family, Bassey and the people of Akwa Ibom State over the loss.

Ningi urged the committees assigned to investigate the incident to make practical recommendations capable of preventing a recurrence.

“We are expecting that the committee will come up with some sound resolutions or steps that will be taken to forestall the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents,” he said.

Following deliberations, the Senate mandated the relevant committees to investigate the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s death and examine the concerns raised about medical services and emergency response at NYSC orientation camps.

The lawmakers also observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased and prayed for God to grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

The investigation is expected to provide a basis for assessing existing healthcare arrangements at orientation camps and identifying measures to strengthen the protection of corps members throughout their service year.

In a separate legislative development, the Senate rescinded its earlier decisions on the Nigerian Employees’ Compensation Trust Fund Agency Bill, 2026, and the Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026, recommitted the bills for further scrutiny and subsequently passed them after reconsideration.

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, sponsored the motion seeking the rescission and recommittal of the bills under Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2026, as amended.

Bamidele explained that certain provisions required further examination to eliminate ambiguities, improve administrative clarity and strengthen the legal frameworks governing employees’ compensation and federal polytechnics.

He recalled that the Senate had previously passed the employees’ compensation legislation on June 2, 2026, and the Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill on July 7, 2026.

“The Senate notes that certain provisions in Sections 2, 8 and 31 of the Polytechnic Act, as well as several provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Trust Fund Establishment Bill, 2026, require further legislative scrutiny, review and amendment to ensure administrative clarity and a comprehensive legal framework,” Bamidele said.

Seconding the motion, Senator Kamarudeen Olalere Oyewumi, representing Osun West Senatorial District, said the exercise would remove ambiguities and ensure consistency with existing laws establishing similar institutions.

“I rise to second the motion moved by the distinguished Senate Leader to remove ambiguity and align the already-passed Act with other Acts that establish similar institutions,” Oyewumi said.

He added: “I support that we rescind and recommit these bills and correct all necessary provisions therein.”

The Senate subsequently dissolved into the Committee of the Whole, where lawmakers reconsidered and approved the provisions of both bills before reporting back to plenary for third reading and passage.

The Nigerian Employees’ Compensation Trust Fund Agency Bill, 2026, seeks to repeal the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund Act and the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010, and establish the Nigerian Employees’ Compensation Trust Fund Agency.

The proposed law is designed to provide compensation for death, injury, disease or disability arising out of, or occurring in the course of, employment, while establishing a legal framework for administering workers’ compensation.

The Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the existing law governing federal polytechnics, including provisions relating to their functions and administration.

Commenting on the passage of the two bills, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Bamidele for initiating the review and thanked senators for their contributions.

“Let me thank the Leader of the Senate for bringing these two very important bills for rescission and recommittal of some clauses, not the whole, and I also thank distinguished senators for their contributions, so that we can ensure that the bills are fit for purpose,” Akpabio said.

He stressed the importance of protecting workers’ welfare while strengthening technical education to meet the country’s manpower needs.

“Taking care of our workers, compensating them, and at the same time ensuring that the educational system and the polytechnics also serve the best interests of the technical team needed for the economy of this country,” the Senate President said.

Akpabio congratulated the lawmakers on the successful passage of the two bills