Senate Moves to Modernise Farming, Establishes Agriculture College in Borno

• Ndume: Shani institution will promote modern techniques, boost productivity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate has initiated legislative action to strengthen agricultural productivity and promote modern farming practices, with the passage of a bill seeking to establish a Federal College of Agriculture in Shani Local Government Area of Borno State.

The upper chamber passed the bill for Third Reading on Thursday after adopting the recommendations contained in the report presented by its Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions.

Sponsored by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South), the proposed institution is expected to promote agricultural education, improve farming techniques, and facilitate the adoption of modern technologies to enhance food production in Nigeria.

Ndume said the college would address one of the major challenges confronting the country’s agricultural sector: the continued dependence on traditional farming methods that limit productivity and make farming more difficult than necessary.

He said, “One of the fundamental challenges facing agriculture in Nigeria is our continued reliance on crude farming methods.

“We have not made sufficient progress in improving productivity and making farming easier through modern technology.”

He stated that establishing the college would provide farmers and other agricultural practitioners with access to improved knowledge, modern techniques, and better crop varieties, ultimately strengthening agricultural production and supporting national food security.

According to him, the proposed institution would serve as a centre for agricultural learning and development, equipping farmers with the skills and knowledge required to improve yields and respond to the changing demands of modern agriculture.

Ndume said the initiative was particularly significant because of Shani’s agricultural potential and its strategic location within a region with substantial farming opportunities.

He stated, “For those who may not know Shani, it is a local government area in Borno South. It is known for agriculture, particularly the cultivation of rice, tomatoes and onions, and shares boundaries with Adamawa and Bauchi states, which are also agricultural zones.”

He maintained that locating the college in Shani would help harness the agricultural potential of the area while extending the benefits of modern agricultural education to neighbouring communities and states.

The senator expressed satisfaction with the passage of the bill, describing it as a significant milestone in his legislative career and an opportunity to contribute to agricultural development in his constituency and the country.

Ndume said, “I am excited about this achievement. I consider it one of my lifetime achievements in the National Assembly, especially as we approach the end of our legislative session.”

He added that the proposed college would provide a platform for transferring agricultural knowledge, improving farming practices, and encouraging the application of technology to agricultural production.

The initiative comes amid persistent concerns over Nigeria’s food production capacity, the need to improve agricultural productivity, and the importance of equipping farmers with the knowledge and tools required to increase output.

With the proposed institution, Shani is expected to become an important centre for agricultural training and knowledge-sharing, subject to the completion of the legislative process and the eventual establishment of the college.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended the committee for its work, and Ndume for sponsoring what he described as a development-oriented initiative.

Akpabio said the proposed institution would contribute to agricultural development in Nigeria. He expressed support for efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s agricultural sector through education and institutional capacity-building.

The passage of the bill marks an important legislative step towards establishing the college, although the institution cannot be established through the senate’s approval alone.

In line with parliamentary procedure, the bill will be transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence. If approved by the House, it will subsequently be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The proposed college is expected to focus on agricultural education and the dissemination of improved farming techniques, with the broader objective of strengthening agricultural productivity and supporting food production in Borno State and beyond.