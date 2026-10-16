Scores Feared Dead, over 10 Injured in Edo Tanker Explosion

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Scores of people were feared dead, while 10 others were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries at the scene of a fallen petrol tanker laden with fuel.

The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. on Thursday at Oluku on the Benin-Lagos Road in Edo State. The petrol tanker was said to have attempted a u-turn near Oluku market but fell spilled its contents onto the road.

Witnesses said that shortly after the tanker fell, residents and other passers-by rushed to the scene and began scooping fuel.

One of the witnesses said people who arrived early at the scene joined in scooping before security operatives arrived and cordoned off the area.

He said the truck’s owner later brought another tanker to evacuate the remaining fuel from the fallen vehicle before its explosion, leaving several victims burnt beyond recognition, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said 10 injured victims were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

When THISDAY visited the UBTH, the management was seen mobilising emergency services to treat those brought to the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, was seen leading the emergency response team across the accident, emergency, and burns units to stabilise severe casualties and minimise fatalities.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Preye Ezekiel Bedford, said FRSC official, Police, Fire Service and Edo State Traffic Management Agency were on ground to control traffic.

On the casualty, he said he was still at the scene of incident and would get back.

Meanwhile, the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council expressed deep sorrow over the tragic explosion.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media, John Mayaki, the council commiserated with families reportedly affected by the incident, particularly those who may have lost loved ones, while praying for the speedy recovery of injured victims receiving treatment.

The council described the incident as heartbreaking and called for urgent support for affected families and survivors.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this unfortunate tragedy. We share in their grief and pray that Almighty God grants them the strength to bear their losses.

“No family deserves to lose a loved one in such painful circumstances. No parent should have to bury a child, and no child should have to lose a parent to a preventable tragedy and no struggling market woman deserves to lose her wares,” Mayaki said.

The council particularly commended the Chief Medical Director of the UBTH, Professor Ize-Iyamu, for her personal coordination of the hospital’s emergency response following the explosion.

Mayaki described the CMD’s intervention as an example of leadership during a public emergency.

“We commend Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, Chief Medical Director of UBTH, for rising to the occasion and personally coordinating the emergency medical response to this unfortunate incident.

“Her intervention, alongside the doctors, nurses, emergency personnel and other hospital workers involved in treating the victims, deserves public recognition and appreciation.

“At a time when lives are at risk, what matters most is the ability of our institutions and their leadership to respond promptly, professionally and compassionately.

“We thank the management and staff of UBTH for their dedication to saving lives and caring for those affected.”

The campaign council also expressed appreciation to firefighters and personnel of the fire services, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, emergency management agencies, ambulance operators, volunteers and other responders involved in rescue and emergency operations