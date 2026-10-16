Oyo Gets 17.7MW Mini-grid Projects as FG Expands Solar Energy Access

• Again, power minister rules out electricity tariff hike

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, yesterday announced the commencement of five interconnected mini-grid projects with a combined capacity of 17.7 megawatts in Oyo State, while dismissing reports of a planned increase in electricity tariffs.

Tegbe made the announcement during the groundbreaking ceremony for the projects, which are designed to improve electricity access in communities across Akinyele, Ido, Ibadan North, Egbeda and Lagelu Local Government Areas of the state.

The projects comprise the Bola, Jiboye, Molade-Adelubi, Ogo Oluwa and Sooko-elega interconnected mini-grids, supported by a 17.74-megawatt battery energy storage system.

According to the minister, the initiative is expected to improve electricity supply to homes and businesses, reduce dependence on generators, extend working hours and create a more favourable environment for investment and job creation.

Tegbe described the initiative as part of the federal government’s broader Renewed Hope Agenda to expand electricity access nationwide, noting that similar interventions supported by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) had been implemented in communities across Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Adamawa and Kaduna states.

The minister acknowledged the contributions of the REA, Paras Energy and Natural Resources Development Limited, the project developer, the World Bank, which provided the financing, and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

He also commended the Oyo state government, traditional rulers, community leaders and host communities for their cooperation, while paying tribute to the Olubadan of Ibadanland for his support towards the project’s realisation.

Addressing reports of a possible electricity tariff increase, Tegbe stated that the federal government had no plan to increase electricity tariffs, urging Nigerians to disregard what he described as misinformation.

He said the government’s priority was to achieve round-the-clock electricity supply, beginning with three proposed energy zones: the Lagos-Ogun corridor, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, and the Benin-Enugu-Port Harcourt corridor.

Tegbe further disclosed that the government planned to strengthen the national grid across the eastern and western corridors, including strategic generation and transmission locations such as Funtua, Kainji, Gwagwalada, Gombe, Makurdi, Ajaokuta, Ikot Ekpene, Benin and Egbin.

He said the objective was to extend improved stability and reliability beyond the initial energy zones and make 24-hour electricity supply a national reality.

The minister formally flagged off the five mini-grid projects thereafter, expressing the hope that their successful completion would strengthen livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for residents of the beneficiary communities.

Tegbe also described the investment as an example of collaboration between government, private enterprise and development partners to address Nigeria’s electricity challenges.