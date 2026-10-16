NSITF Seeks Stronger Inter-Agency Collaboration to Improve Workers’ Welfare

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has called for stronger inter-agency collaboration to enhance workers’ welfare, productivity and social security.

Faleye stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the Technical Retreat on Presidential Priority, Ministerial Deliverables and Performance Management System (PMS).

He commended the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for convening the retreat, describing it as vital platform for dialogue and coordination among agencies with shared responsibilities.

“The effectiveness of public service delivery depends not only on performance of individual institutions, but also on how well we work together,” he said.

Represented by his Technical Assistant, Dayo Aloa, Faleye said collective responsibility of Ministry and NSITF is to deliver public value, strengthen institutions and improve welfare of Nigerians.

He said NSITF administers Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) under Employees’ Compensation Act 2010, providing compensation for work-related injuries, diseases, disabilities and death.

“At the heart of this mandate is a simple principle: no worker or family should be left without support when a workplace incident disrupts their livelihood,” he said.

He stressed workers’ welfare is inseparable from national productivity and industrial harmony, noting protected workers contribute more meaningfully.

Beyond claims processing, he said Fund focuses on engagement with employers and workers, awareness creation, compliance and workplace safety.

“We must remain focused on making the Scheme accessible, responsive, transparent and effective,” he said.

Faleye said no agency can address workers’ welfare alone, urging reduced duplication and coherent responses to challenges facing workers and employers.

He reaffirmed NSITF’s commitment ahead of 2027 to strengthen ECS implementation, improve service delivery, promote employer compliance and advance workplace safety, noting success should be measured by tangible improvements in people’s lives.