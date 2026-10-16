NCC Moves to Strengthen Security in Internet Usage, Inaugurates Working Group

Emma Okonji





Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yester-day in Lagos, held its inaugural symposium on “Inter-net Governance”, designed to strengthen security around the use of the internet and build resilience for all internet users in Nigeria. This is to keep internet us-ers safe while browsing the internet in today’s digital era.

To drive the process of Internet Governance on a na-tional scale, the commission used the symposium to inaugurate the Internet Governance Working Group (IGWG), drawn from industry experts, with the man-date to enforce consumer protection and online safe-ty, drive digital inclusion and meaningful last-mile connectivity with affordable pricing, and promote global participation in surfing the internet from any convenient location, among others.

Speaking at the symposium, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at NCC, Abraham Oshadami, who represented Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the Internet Governance Fo-rums (IGF) at national, regional and global levels had shown the value of bringing different voices to one table to discuss how the internet affected networks, opportunity, trust, security, and the rights of the people who use it.

Oshadami stated, “That responsibility is becoming more urgent. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how people learn, work, communicate and access services. It also creates new questions about harmful content, fraud, privacy, accountability and the protection of children and other vulnerable users. These questions cannot be answered by one institution alone. They require informed dialogue and cooperation across the communications sector and beyond.”

Oshadami also spoke about the Internet Code of Practice (ICOP) 2026 implementation guideline, issued by the NCC to network operators, which, according to him, provides a framework for promoting a safer and more responsible online environment.

He said its success would depend on clear expectations, meaningful engagement with affected stakeholders, and consistent implementation.

Oshadami equally spoke on the Cyber Resilience Framework for the Nigeria Communication Sector (CRF-NCS), which mandates network operators to strengthen the security and resilience of the infrastructure on which digital services depend.

According to him, these efforts speak to a simple obligation: Nigerians should be able to use the internet with greater confidence.

He added that the symposium was an opportunity to hear from one another, identify practical priorities, and strengthen the communications sector’s contribution to internet governance.

Presenting the fact sheet on internet governance and why it matters, Assistant Director/Head of Internet Governance Unit at NCC, Ibiso Angela George, said the symposium would link global internet governance discussions to Nigeria’s priorities and turn them into commitments stakeholders could act on.

According to her, a central focus of the symposium is strengthening private sector participation in internet governance.

George said the discussions will examine what held organisations back, what other regulated sectors could learn, and how participation could become more consistent and meaningful.

She said internet governance would help address is-sues around critical internet resources, such as the .ng country domain, help to secure Nigeria’s Domain Name System (DNS), and tackle domain name abuse.

George stated, “Nigeria’s communications sector has an important voice in the internet’s future. The symposium brings those voices together and builds lasting participation in the decisions that shape Nigeria’s digital development.”