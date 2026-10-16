  • Friday, 16th October, 2026

 NAFDAC AND UNHYGIENIC BAKERIES

Life & Style | 1 second ago

Few months ago, I was eating bread but I could not finish it because I encountered sand while chewing it. Disturbed by this, I called NAFDAC to report the incident. The officer who picked my call insisted that I must come to their office in person with the bread before they could take any action.

I explained that I was very busy, and suggested that I could send a picture of the bread, along with the address and other details of the bakery, so that their officials could investigate it. Unfortunately, my suggestion was turned down and the matter was not treated. But I stopped buying bread from that particular bakery.

A few days ago, I bought bread from a different bakery and encountered a similar experience. I am making this complaint public to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to take action and ensure that bakeries live up to standards. I am also appealing to bakery owners to ensure that bread production is done under hygienic conditions. Bread is a staple food for many Nigerians and it should contribute to good health, not cause ill-health to citizens who are already battling various health challenges from processed foods and adulterated products.

Pius Awunah, Maitama, Abuja, piusawunahhh@gmail.com

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