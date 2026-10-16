MPB Calls for Unity Among Veterans as Pensioners Protest in Abuja

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB), Air Vice Marshal Mikail Abdulraheem, has urged military veterans to unite under a common platform to strengthen their advocacy for improved pensions and welfare.

Abdulraheem made the call at a press conference following a meeting with protesting military pensioners in Abuja.

He explained that the board was bound by the legal framework governing military pension administration and could not act outside its provisions. He advised pensioners seeking changes to existing legislation to approach the National Assembly.

The chairman also urged veterans to overcome divisions within their ranks, noting that a united association would be better positioned to influence government policies on pensions and other welfare matters.

“Veterans should form a very strong, cohesive body that can speak with one voice,” he said, adding that political leaders and presidential aspirants should give due consideration to their concerns, particularly during election periods.

Abdulraheem further appealed to journalists to verify allegations concerning the board before publication, warning that unsubstantiated reports could undermine public confidence in the institution and jeopardise the interests of military retirees.

“Whenever you hear something negative about the board, please do not be in a hurry to publish. Verify it with the board, and we are ready to speak to you,” he said.

He stressed that responsible reporting was essential to protecting the board’s credibility and the pension interests of serving personnel who would eventually retire.

“I want you to understand that I am a son of a veteran. I will become a veteran myself in the future. If I cheat veterans today, I will also be affecting myself because I will eventually belong to the same community. It is therefore not in my interest to deny anyone what is legitimately due to them. However, we must be guided by the law.

“There are situations where people may have strong feelings about an issue, but the law provides the procedure that must be followed. I appeal to everyone to approach this matter with an open mind. Let us discuss the specific issues raised in the letter before moving on to other matters.

“The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission was also invited to provide clarification so that the relevant calculations and applicable provisions could be examined transparently. The board is guided by the relevant pension legislation, including the applicable provisions of the Pension Reform Act. We want the issues to be discussed openly and resolved based on the facts and the law,” he said.

A military veteran, Master Warrant Officer Sadura Augustine, said the pensioners had visited the board’s headquarters to discuss issues affecting military retirees and seek clarification on their pensions.

“The issue before us concerns the consequential adjustment and the amounts received by pensioners. We believe in transparency and access to information. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has a salary structure relevant to pension computation, and we want to understand how it was applied in our case.

“Our concern is that the announced percentages do not appear to correspond with the increases received by some pensioners. We want to understand our gross pension entitlements and how the adjustments were calculated to arrive at the amounts we are now receiving,” he said.