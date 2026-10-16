Ice King Ochacho: The 13-Year-Old Rapper Building a Future in Music and Architecture

At 13, Nigerian music sensation Ice King Ochacho is building a music career while pursuing his dream of becoming an architect. A Year Nine student at the Royal Military School in London, the young rapper draws inspiration from his passion for music and his family’s involvement in real estate, determined to balance education, creativity and his professional ambitions. Royce Okolie reports

At an age when most children are still exploring their interests and discovering their abilities, 13-year-old Nigerian music sensation, Ice King Ochacho, is already demonstrating an extraordinary sense of purpose, creativity and ambition.

With a growing passion for Afrobeats and rap music, the teenage entertainer is gradually carving a niche for himself in the Nigerian entertainment industry while nurturing an equally compelling dream of becoming a professional architect and making significant contributions to the real estate sector.

For the young rapper, whose confidence, intelligence and remarkable understanding of the entertainment industry distinguish him from many of his contemporaries, music is more than a childhood fascination.

It is a platform for creative expression, personal development and the pursuit of excellence. Yet, beyond the excitement of recording studios, musical performances and the glamour associated with the entertainment industry, lies a young mind fascinated by architectural designs, beautiful buildings, interior decoration and the possibilities of real estate development.

Speaking during an interview, Ice King Ochacho revealed that despite his growing involvement in music, his academic ambition remains firmly rooted in architecture, a profession he hopes to pursue while simultaneously developing his musical career.

“My dream is to study architecture. I like architecture a lot. I like interior design and aesthetics. I am a very particular person, and I know what I like,” he said.

His fascination with architecture, according to him, was partly influenced by his father’s involvement in real estate development, hospitality and other business ventures.

Growing up around an environment where buildings, designs and property development formed part of everyday business conversations gradually awakened his interest in the profession.

Explaining the connection between his family background and his career aspirations, the young entertainer noted that architecture represents an essential component of real estate development, making it a natural choice for someone who appreciates creativity and aesthetics.

“My dad is involved in real estate, hotels and other businesses. I developed my love for real estate because my dad was doing it, and I also love architecture. No matter what kind of real estate development you are doing, you will always need an architect. So, I started thinking that I would love to become an architect and work with my dad.”

Interestingly, his ambition to become an architect has not diminished his enthusiasm for music. Rather, Ice King Ochacho believes both interests can complement each other, provided he maintains discipline, proper time management and a clear understanding of his priorities.

Currently a Year Nine student, the teenage musician explained that he has developed a personal routine that allows him to concentrate on his education during school hours while dedicating his leisure periods and holidays to songwriting, recording and other musical activities.

according to him, “I am going to study architecture, but music will always be part of what I do. I can do music and still pursue my education. I try my best to multitask and make sure one thing does not overshadow the other.

“When I am in school, I focus on my education. When I am at home or on holiday, I concentrate on writing and making music. That is how I create a balance between the two,” he stated.

His journey into music began at approximately six years old when his curiosity was awakened by watching established musicians and other young performers showcase their talents.

Seeing children of similar ages making remarkable progress in music inspired him to believe that he could equally explore his abilities and develop a career in entertainment.

That childhood curiosity eventually produced his first musical recording, “Ochacho Money,” which he performed around the period of the maiden Carnival.

Although he subsequently took a break from music for about three years, the passion remained alive, eventually drawing him back into the recording studio last year with renewed determination.

“I started music at a very young age. I think I was about six when I saw other artistes making music, and I became interested. During the first Ice King Carnival, I made my first song, ‘Ochacho Money’ We continued working on the music, but I later took about three years away before returning,” he recalled.

One remarkable aspect of Ice King Ochacho’s musical development is his passion for songwriting, an ability he considers one of his greatest strengths.

Unlike some emerging artistes who depend largely on external songwriters, the teenage rapper takes pride in creating his own lyrics, drawing inspiration from personal experiences, everyday conversations and the musical works of other performers.

He disclosed that he has set himself an ambitious target of writing 150 songs, a goal that reflects his determination to develop a substantial collection of original compositions.

“I write at any time. I could be sitting somewhere with my phone and suddenly start writing lyrics. My mindset is that I want to have 150 drafted songs. Writing comes naturally to me because I am good at English, and I know what I want,” he explained.

For him, songwriting creates a deeper emotional connection between an artiste and a musical composition, making it easier to communicate feelings and deliver convincing performances.

He maintained that although professional songwriters play important roles in the music industry, artistes should endeavour to develop their creative abilities rather than depend entirely on others.

His musical style combines Afrobeats and rap, two genres that have continued to shape contemporary African music and attract international audiences.

Among the international musicians he admires are British rappers Skepta, Dave and Central Cee, alongside American rapper Gunna, whose creativity and collaborations with African artistes have influenced his musical interests.

He also acknowledged the achievements of Nigerian music stars, particularly Davido, whom he described as a close family friend and a source of inspiration.

According to him, Davido’s success demonstrates how determination, consistency and confidence can transform youthful ambitions into remarkable accomplishments.

Ice King Ochacho, who has also recorded a collaboration with Nigerian music legend, 2Baba, expressed satisfaction with his musical progress, although he insisted that he does not have a particular favourite among his recordings.

Beyond his music career, the teenage entertainer enjoys playing pool, video games and rugby, revealing that he recently joined a rugby team.

Despite his growing recognition, Ice King Ochacho acknowledged that being a young musician comes with challenges, particularly the tendency of some people to underestimate younger performers because of their age.

He, however, maintained that talent, creativity and dedication should be the principal considerations in assessing an artiste’s potential rather than age or years of experience.

“Sometimes people look at you and think you do not know what you are doing because you are young. But I believe age should not determine how talented somebody can be. There are young artistes who have achieved remarkable things within a short period,” he said.

Central to his musical journey has been the unwavering support of his family, particularly his parents, whose encouragement has enabled him to pursue his passion without abandoning his education.

He described himself as fortunate to have parents who recognise his abilities and provide the necessary encouragement, noting that many talented young Nigerians are denied similar opportunities because their families consider entertainment an unsuitable career.

The young rapper consequently appealed to parents to pay greater attention to their children’s natural talents and interests rather than imposing predetermined professional ambitions on them.

“Parents should not completely plan their children’s lives without considering what the children want. You should allow them to discover what they like and support them. There are many talented young artistes who are not receiving the support they deserve,” he advised.

He equally encouraged aspiring young musicians to remain determined, pursue their dreams and embrace education as an important foundation for future success.

“Just go for it because if you do not try, you will never know what you can achieve. But you should also have a backup plan because music can be unpredictable,” he said.

For Ice King Ochacho, the future presents limitless possibilities. While his contemporaries may dream exclusively of becoming celebrated musicians, the teenage sensation envisions a future where his name resonates not only across concert stages and recording studios but also within the architectural and real estate industries.

His ambition reflects an emerging generation of young Nigerians who understand that creativity and academic excellence are not mutually exclusive, but can be pursued together through determination, discipline and effective time management.

As he continues to develop his musical talent, acquire knowledge and explore new opportunities, Ice King Ochacho remains resolute in his desire to build a future that accommodates both his artistic aspirations and professional ambitions.

At just 13, his story is gradually becoming an inspiring example of youthful determination, parental encouragement and the importance of allowing children to discover and develop their natural abilities.

And while the world may presently recognise him as a promising young rapper, Ice King Ochacho is already looking beyond the microphone, dreaming of a future where he can transform architectural ideas into magnificent structures while continuing to entertain audiences through music.

While pursuing his burgeoning music career, the young and exceptionally talented Nigerian music sensation, Ice King Ochacho, remains committed to his academic development as a student of the Royal Military School in London, United Kingdom.

Despite his growing popularity in the entertainment industry, the 13-year-old rapper continues to demonstrate an admirable ability to balance the demands of his musical aspirations with his educational responsibilities. His commitment to academic excellence reflects his determination to build a successful future beyond the entertainment industry.

For this young Nigerian talent, the dream is not merely to become a successful musician, but to build a lasting legacy through creativity, education, architecture and enterprise.