Hamzat: African Govts, Private Sector Must Increase Investment in Digital Infrastructure

Kayode Tokede

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat, has demanded of African governments and the private sector to increase investment in digital infrastructure, stressing that the continent’s major challenge in technological development is not a lack of innovation but the inability to scale successful ideas to reach millions of people across the continent.

Hamzat, who was speaking recently at the fifth edition of Texcellence in Lagos, said African countries must dismantle bureaucratic bottlenecks, establish predictable policies and implement institutional reforms that would enable technology-driven businesses to grow and deliver widespread economic and social benefits.

The event, themed ‘Accelerating Africa’s Digital Future Lacks Direction and a Sustained Force,’ brought together stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening the continent’s digital economy.

Texcellence is an annual tech summit attracting public and private sectors with technology experts. The fifth edition attracted international speakers from some African countries like Uganda, Kenya, South Africa among others.

Hamzat said governments must provide reliable infrastructure, predictable regulations and adequate funding to enable technology businesses to grow and deliver measurable benefits to citizens.

He outlined measures being taken by Lagos State to accelerate digital development and called for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector.

Hamzat stated: “Africa does not have an innovation problem. I will repeat that again. Africa does not have an innovation problem. We have a scaling problem. And it goes across all sectors.”

He cited CWG, a Nigerian technology company that began operations in Lagos in 1992, as an example of how businesses could grow in a supportive environment.

He said the company had expanded from a computer warehouse with six employees to a business listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), with subsidiaries in Ghana and Uganda and clients across Africa.

According to him, CWG’s growth demonstrated the importance of a large market and a stable business environment that rewarded excellence and encouraged long-term investment.

The deputy governor disclosed that Lagos had adopted a shared fibre-optic infrastructure model to reduce duplication of telecommunications facilities, with about 3,000 kilometres of fibre laid and plans for a unified 6,000-kilometre network backed by an additional $22million investment.

He added that more than seven million residents had enrolled in the state’s residents’ identity management system, while smart cameras installed along major roads were helping with traffic monitoring.

On improving the business environment, Hamzat said the state introduced an electronic physical planning permit system in April, allowing applicants to process and track permits online.

He said the initiative had reduced the steps required to obtain permits from 29 to seven without increasing statutory fees.

Hamzat also disclosed that the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council had supported 18 researchers and more than 75 start-ups. He said the government was proposing legislation to dedicate a fixed portion of its annual budget to research, development and innovation.

The founder of CWG and Texcellence host, Austin Okere, noted that the desire to address poor customer service and unreliable technology delivery inspired him to establish the company, which has grown into a major player in Nigeria’s information technology industry.

He said he founded CWG after becoming dissatisfied with the failure of his former employer to meet delivery commitments to customers, warning that businesses risk losing their reputation when they fail to keep their promises.

He added that the company’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s technology industry informed the establishment of the CWG Academy, which trains professionals not only for the company but also for its customers and competitors.

According to him, the initiative was introduced partly in response to the departure of skilled Nigerian technology professionals to international companies entering the local market.

He explained that Texcellence was created to bring technology companies, governments, customers and other stakeholders together to discuss how Africa could strengthen its digital infrastructure and accelerate technological development.

While speaking with journalists, the Chief Operating Officer of CWG , Mr. Afolabi Sobande, advocated greater investment in indigenous technology development, stressing that Africa has the capacity to develop solutions to its challenges rather than depend continually on imported technologies.

He said the annual conference, which began in 2021, was established to stimulate conversations about Africa’s capacity to drive technological development and encourage stakeholders to explore solutions that could address the continent’s needs.