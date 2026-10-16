Former NPA Boss Dabo, Resigns as APC Chairman, Dumps Party

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Caucus Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State, Aminu Dabo, has resigned from the ruling party.

Dabo, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), resigned as both caucus chairman and as a member of the party with immediate effect.

According to a press statement signed by his media and publicity aide, Audu Usman, Dabo is yet to announce his next political move.

In his resignation letter dated October 7, 2026, and addressed to the APC Chairman of Dambatta Gabas Ward, Dambatta Local Government, Dabo said the decision followed “careful consideration of my personal reasons and future endeavours.”

“I remain grateful for the cordial relationship I enjoyed and appreciative of the experience gained during my time of service,” he said, thanking the party leadership for the opportunity and confidence reposed in him.

“I sincerely appreciate the support and opportunity I have received from the party leadership,” the letter added.