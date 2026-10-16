  • Friday, 16th October, 2026

Experts to Brainstorm on Security Challenges in Air Travel, Maritime

Business | 1 second ago

The former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and transport expert, Dr. Richard Aisuebeogun; Chief Executive Officer of CITA Energies, Dr. Thomas Ogungbangbe and University of Lagos Senior Lecturer and transport specialist, Dr. Femi Aiyegbajeje, will join other industry figures to deliberate on strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s transport and logistics sector amid global disruptions.

This is just as the Executive Director, Operations and Technical Services, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, has been appointed chairman of the second JustNet Transport Summit scheduled for October 23, 2026, in Lagos.

Organised by JustAlive Communications Limited, publishers of JustNet News and PR consultants, the one-day summit would hold at Providence Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, with  the theme: ‘Navigating Global Disruptions and the Road Ahead: Mobility, Energy and Trade Facilitation for a Resilient Future’.

The event is expected to attract policymakers, regulators, transport operators, infrastructure developers, energy professionals, academics and other stakeholders across the aviation, maritime, road, rail, inland waterways, energy and logistics sectors.

Discussions would focus on the effects of global disruptions on Nigeria’s transportation industry and practical measures to improve its resilience, efficiency and competitiveness.

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