Benin Monarch Decorates Mrs Oluremi Tinubu with Coral Beads

• As First Lady launches 50 CNG buses, empowers 5,000

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City





Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare, Oba of Benin has blessed Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of Nigeria’s president with a Benin traditional Ring Coral beads known as ‘Ikele’, becoming the first Nigerian First Lady to receive the honour.

The Oba also lauded Senator Tinubu for projecting Nigeria positively on the global stage.

Mrs. Tinubu is the third prominent Nigerian woman to receive the Ikele beads. Previous recipients are retired Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, and former Zonal Director of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Benin Network Centre, Mrs. Pauline Igbanor.

The revered monarch who also called for collaboration between the Office of the First Lady and the Oba Ewuare II Foundation, spoke on Thursday when Mrs. Tinubu paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Benin City.

The visit was part of activities marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the Oba and the First Lady’s official visit to Edo State to commission 50 CNG buses and empower 5,000 women.

In an address delivered by his daughter, Princess Ikuoyemwen Aimiuwu Ewuare, the Oba said he was proud of the First Lady’s international engagements, including the acknowledgement she recently received from US President Donald Trump.

He said such recognition was not only an honour to her but also a pride to the entire nation, as it boosts Nigeria’s image internationally.

The Oba urged Mrs. Tinubu to partner with his Foundation to drive programmes targeted at women, children, families and vulnerable persons.

According to him, the Oba Ewuare II Foundation was set up to uphold Edo cultural values and dignity while intervening in critical areas of human development.

The monarch reiterated the readiness of the Benin Palace to collaborate with government and credible institutions to advance peace, unity and development.

Responding, Senator Tinubu said she was in Edo on the invitation of Governor Monday Okpebholo to commission the state’s newly acquired CNG buses.

She said her Renewed Hope Initiative would continue to champion the cause of women and the vulnerable.

The First Lady said: “I am deeply honoured to be here and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Your Royal Majesty on the throne. I wish you continued good health, long life, prosperity, joy, peace, and happiness.

“Serving in public office comes with significant responsibilities, but when God gives an assignment, He also provides the strength to fulfil it.

“Having served in the legislature for 12 years, I understand lawmaking, but the executive has the opportunity to impact lives directly.

“Our goal is to lay strong foundations that will create lasting change, improve living conditions, reduce transportation costs through initiatives such as CNG buses, and promote sustainable development that will benefit generations to come.

“I am delighted to return to this special palace, which holds a meaningful place in my heart, and I pray for continued progress, unity, and prosperity for all.”

The First Lady was accompanied to the palace by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, First Ladies from Kogi, Kwara, Zamfara, and Cross River states, alongside leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, the First Lady inaugurated 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and launched a N1 billion economic empowerment programme for 5,000 beneficiaries in Edo.

Mrs. Tinubu, who performed the inauguration and launched the empowerment programme, said both initiatives of Gov. Monday Okpebholo demonstrated his love for the people of Edo.

Tinubu said the initiatives would improve transportation, strengthen small businesses and promote economic opportunities for women, youths and vulnerable groups in the state.

“I am glad to be in Edo today after quite a long time for the commissioning of 50 compressed natural gas buses for the benefit of the people,” she said.

She commended the Edo Government for introducing the initiatives, describing them as important steps towards improving livelihoods and supporting economic growth.

She said the state government was empowering 5,000 beneficiaries with N200,000 each to strengthen their livelihoods, support small businesses and promote financial independence.

“I pray that the monies received will prosper in your hands and grow your businesses,” she said.

Earlier, Governor Okpebholo described her visit as a demonstration of care, compassion and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“Your visit is not just a ceremonial engagement. It is a demonstration of care, compassion and our commitment to the growth of our people,” he said.

Okpebholo said the initiatives addressed two critical needs of the people: affordable transportation and economic empowerment, particularly for women and small-business operators.

He said the CNG buses would make public transportation more accessible, affordable, efficient and environmentally friendly, while the empowerment programme would strengthen beneficiaries’ economic activities.

“When you empower a woman, you strengthen a family, uplift a community and contribute to the prosperity of society,” he said.