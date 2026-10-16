AFRIFF 2026: Women Feature in 55% of Selected Films

-Festival will focus on AI in Cinema

Mmachi Okafor

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has unveiled 135 films, new international co-production agreements and artificial intelligence initiatives as it marks its 15th edition, with 55 per cent of its selected feature films directed by, produced by or centred on women.

The festival announced the programme at a press conference held at Mikano International headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together diplomats, government officials, corporate sponsors and film industry stakeholders ahead of the seven-day event scheduled for November 1 to 7, 2026.

The milestone edition, themed “Frames of the Future” with programming built around the concept of “Africa’s Creative Intelligence,” will feature 23 feature films among its 135 selections and culminate in the AFRIFF Globe Awards on the final night.

Festival founder Chioma Ude said the significant representation of women in the feature film selection emerged organically during the selection process, describing it as a reflection of the direction in which the industry is heading.

She also addressed concerns about artificial intelligence and its implications for employment in filmmaking, arguing that the technology should be viewed as a tool for creative development rather than simply a threat to jobs.

“AI is not going to take anyone’s job, but rather the person who knows how to use AI will replace those who don’t,” Ude said.

The festival’s programme combines regional storytelling and directorial debuts with acclaimed international productions, with its opening and closing films highlighting different aspects of contemporary filmmaking.

Opening the festival is ‘Lady,’ directed by Oliver Omoresu. The African neo-noir film is set in Lagos and follows a young taxi driver tasked with transporting a group of sex workers along their nightly routes. Gucci Franklin leads the cast alongside an ensemble of actors.

The closing film, ‘It’s the Blackness,’ marks the feature directorial debut of veteran actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim. The black comedy-drama, which incorporates romantic elements, stars Kalu Ikeagwu and Marcy Dolapo Oni. It follows two close friends navigating personal ambition, family pressures and complex immigration challenges.

Beyond its African selections, AFRIFF will present international films through partnerships with diplomatic missions. These include the American film ‘If I Go, Will They Miss Me,’ written and directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández and starring Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks, as well as Marco Bellocchio’s ‘The Traitor,’ presented in partnership with the Italian Embassy. An Oscar-winning Norwegian film will also be screened in collaboration with the Norwegian Embassy.

Technology and creative independence will feature prominently in the anniversary programme, with initiatives designed to equip emerging filmmakers with new skills, expand distribution opportunities and strengthen the position of African creators in the digital economy.

In collaboration with TikTok, AFRIFF will host a hands-on AI Creative Film and Content Creation Lab on November 6. The session will focus on helping emerging filmmakers integrate artificial intelligence tools into content creation, pre-production and micro-drama production.

AFRIFF is also partnering with Pulse Nigeria to introduce the Pulse Rising Filmmaker Award, a new category intended to recognise and provide financial support for filmmakers at the early stages of their careers.

Its international partnerships are expanding as well, with Oman sending a 10-person delegation carrying scripts in search of Nigerian co-production partners. South Africa and Brazil have also signed three-year, multi-project co-production and residency framework agreements with the festival.

The agreements are expected to create opportunities for cross-border collaboration, allowing filmmakers to explore joint productions, exchange expertise and build stronger connections between African and international film markets.

Diplomatic representatives at the press conference also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in strengthening the film industry.

United States Consul General Brandon Hudspeth reflected on the role of storytelling in shaping national identity, noting that American storytellers had helped define how the world understands the United States throughout much of its 250-year history.

He said Nollywood was playing a similar role for Africa, using film to communicate the continent’s experiences and identity to global audiences. Hudspeth also emphasised that the future of filmmaking would depend on combining human talent with technology to tell stories that resonate internationally.

As part of its participation, the U.S. Mission will showcase 10 American feature films and host masterclasses featuring Oscar-nominated producer Alex Madigan in November and gaming executive Mike Fischer in December.

France also expressed support for international collaboration. Laurent Favier, Consul General of France, said the challenges facing the film industry required cooperation among creative professionals and institutions.

“No studio, platform, or artist can meet these new industry challenges alone,” Favier said, explaining that the partnership focused on developing new international co-productions in fiction, animation and documentaries.

For Dr Shaibu Husseini, Director-General of the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board, AFRIFF’s 15-year journey represents more than an annual cultural gathering. He described the festival as a platform that has contributed to the visibility of African storytelling and the growth of the creative economy.

“AFRIFF has not merely been a date on the cultural calendar, but a monument to African storytelling and a catalyst for economic growth in the creative sector,” Husseini said.

With its 15th edition bringing together filmmakers, technology innovators, investors and international partners, AFRIFF is positioning the festival as a meeting point for creative exchange and new business opportunities.