Aeronautical Engineers Seek Review of Military Flight Safety

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Institute of Nigerian Aeronautical Engineers (INAE) has called for a comprehensive review of flight safety, aircraft maintenance, airworthiness and operational procedures in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), following the crash of an ATR-42 aircraft that claimed 25 lives at Igbokoda, Ondo State, recently.

The institute also urged the authorities to ensure that the investigation into the October 5, 2026 crash was thorough, transparent and timely, stressing the need to identify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and prevent a recurrence.

In a condolence statement issued in Lagos, the President of INAE, Dr. Charles Ebitei, expressed the institute’s sympathy to the Nigerian Air Force, the families of the deceased and the nation over the loss of lives.

The institute said it welcomed the presidential directive for an investigation into the accident, describing a comprehensive probe as necessary to establish the facts and draw lessons that could strengthen aviation safety.

It said the investigation should be complemented by an assessment of existing flight safety arrangements, particularly aircraft maintenance practices, airworthiness standards and operational procedures.

According to the institute, the circumstances surrounding the crash makes it imperative for the relevant authorities to examine safety-related processes and identify any gaps that may require corrective action.

The statement read in part: “As the professional body for aeronautical engineers in Nigeria, the Institute is committed to upholding high engineering standards, professional competence and a strong safety culture in aviation. INAE is prepared to offer its technical expertise and professional support to the Nigerian Air Force and other relevant authorities, should its assistance be required.”