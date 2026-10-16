Abuja Gets New Inland Gateway for Imported Cargo

TRÏNŪ Bonded Warehouse, a subsidiary of Sirlyon Limited, has commissioned a customs-controlled bonded warehouse in Kuje, Abuja, positioning the facility as an inland gateway for imported cargo bound for the Federal Capital Territory and Northern Nigeria.

“Our ambition is to build more than a warehouse,” said Bilal Ajijola, CEO of TRÏNŪ Bonded Warehouse. “We want TRÏNŪ to become an important inland gateway for trade into Abuja and Northern Nigeria, connecting businesses to global markets while making the movement of goods more efficient, secure and accessible.”

The facility gives importers, exporters, freight forwarders and clearing agents an alternative to handling Abuja-bound cargo entirely through the seaports and logistics centres of Lagos and other commercial hubs. Cargo can be stored, processed and cleared in Abuja, closer to the businesses and markets it serves.

“TRÏNŪ was built around a simple observation: businesses shouldn’t have to keep moving back and forth to where their cargo isn’t ultimately going,” Ajijola said. “By creating a secure, customs-controlled facility in Abuja, we’re bringing more of that process closer to where the goods are actually needed. You store, process and clear your cargo closer to its destination.”