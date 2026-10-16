Abdullahi Replaces Kida as New NBBF President

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi has been elected as the new President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)

Abdullahi replaces Ahmedu Musa Kida, the former Nigerian international who presided over Nigerian basketball for two terms at the elective congress of the federation yesterday in Abuja.

The new NBBF President also doubles as the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria.

His election was seamless as nearly all other contestants were either disqualified or pulled out citing various reasons.

Ex international, Ugo Udezue, emerged the new Vice President.

Earlier, Udezue had been re-elected as the South-East representative on the board of the NBBF.

Other zonal representatives on the new NBBF include; Fubara Fobika from South-South, Babatunde Oguntade from South- West, Yusuf Surajo from the North- East, Abubakar Abba Kaka from North -West and Abdullahi Mustafa from North-Central.

Speaking after his election which held in Abuja, Abdullahi reflected on his journey from a young basketball enthusiast in Northern Nigeria to becoming President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

He revealed that he once had to borrow money to buy basketball shoes.

“As a young boy growing up in Northern Nigeria, my basketball journey began on grassroots courts, driven by a passion so strong that I once had to borrow money to buy a pair of basketball shoes,” he said in an emotional message.

Abdullahi insisted that becoming president of the federation represented more than a personal achievement, describing the position as a call to serve the sport and help shape its future.

“What began as a childhood dream has become a defining moment in my lifelong journey with the game,” Abdullahi said.

He stressed that his new role would require a commitment to the development of Nigerian basketball, particularly by creating more opportunities for young people and strengthening the structures supporting the sport.

“This is more than a personal milestone; it is a call to serve and a commitment to the future of Nigerian basketball,” he added.