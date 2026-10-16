The general insecurity in Idah and neigbouring communities require an urgent intervention, writes PAUL UKWENYA

For residents of Idah, Okpachala, Ajegwu and neighbouring communities, the Idah–Ajegwu Road is far more than a local highway. It is an important artery connecting homes, farms, markets, businesses and families across this part of Kogi east. Yet, growing reports of kidnapping and other security threats along the route are creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among travellers, farmers, traders, transport operators and residents. A road built to connect communities and drive economic activity must not become a corridor of fear.

Why does Idah matter? The importance of this route goes beyond transportation and commerce. Idah is the traditional headquarters and historic seat of the Igala Kingdom, giving the town a distinctive place in the history, culture and identity of the Igala people. Its connection to the surrounding communities, therefore, carries the significance far beyond mere movement and trade. People do not have to live with a persistent fear for their lives and property when travelling to, from or around such an important centre. So, the security of this corridor should receive sustained attention from the relevant authorities.

The challenge is not simply the condition of the road. It is the wider impact that insecurity is having on the lives and livelihoods of the people. Farmers have become reluctant to access their farms. Traders are increasingly cautious about moving their goods. Transport operators face greater risks and operating costs, while families restrict their movements because of fear. Businesses also suffer as insecurity discourages legitimate economic activities. The consequences clearly extend beyond individual incidents. Persistent insecurity disrupts livelihoods, weakens commerce and undermines confidence in the communities that depend on the route. The road should be regarded as both an economic lifeline and a public-safety priority.

Let’s not normalise kidnapping. We must resist the temptation to become accustomed to reports of kidnapping and simply move on to the next story. Every kidnapping represents a family thrown into anguish, a livelihood disrupted and a community placed under greater psychological and economic pressure. Our people have the right to travel without fear. Farmers do not have to choose between accessing their farms and protecting their lives. Parents do not have to worry whenever any family member sets out on a journey. Transport operators do not have to regard a legitimate business activity as a security gamble. Poor infrastructure can further compound thesevulnerabilities, particularly in areas with difficult terrain,bad visibility, thick vegetation or limited access foremergency responders. The route, therefore, requires urgent attention—not onlyin terms of security, but also infrastructure.

At a time when insecurity demands collectiveresponsibility, it is important to recognise those who arestepping forward.The efforts of the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch (KENW) and Ukomu Igala deservecommendations for their respective initiatives,interventions and growing synergy in addressinginsecurity along the Idah–Okpachala–Ajegwu route andother vulnerable areas across the Igala nation. Their attempts demonstrate the importance of communityengagement, local intelligence, advocacy andcollaboration. Of particular note is the recent successful arrest of someindividuals suspected of involvement in kidnappingactivities which threaten this route and other corridors inour homeland.

However, community initiatives cannot substitute forthe constitutional responsibility of government andprofessional security agencies. So, KENW and Ukomu Igala should beencouraged to sustain their collaboration, particularly incommunity mobilisation, early warning, responsibleinformation sharing and constructive engagement withsecurity agencies.

Expressions of concern and security meetings areimportant, but residents ultimately need to see concreteand sustained results.The following measures deserve fast consideration:One, the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant securityagencies should assess the safety needs of the corridorand provide adequate and sustainable presence atstrategic points. Two, a suitable Mobile Police or other tactical securitypresence should be considered at an appropriatestrategic location to facilitate rapid response to distresscalls and serious incidents.

Three,security agencies should maintain coordinated patrolsalong identified vulnerable sections, particularly duringperiods when travellers are most exposed. Four,residents and travellers should have access to clearlypublicised and reliable channels for reportingemergencies and suspicious activities, backed by aresponsive emergency structure. Five,security agencies should intensify lawful intelligencegathering and coordinated operations aimed atidentifying and disrupting kidnapping networksoperating in the area.

Six, sections characterised by poor visibility, abandoned structures, thick vegetation or other security vulnerabilities should be identified and addressed in collaboration with the appropriate authorities. Seven, security agencies should maintain structured engagement with traditional rulers, KENW, Ukomu Igala, transport operators, farmers’ representatives and other credible stakeholders, with clear action points and follow-up mechanisms. Eight, without compromising investigations or operational security, authorities should provide communities with appropriate information concerning rescue efforts, investigations and preventive measures. Then, nine, security interventions should be periodically assessed against practical indicators such as patrol coverage, emergency-response capability and reported incidents, with appropriate feedback to affected communities.

Government has the primary responsibility for protecting lives and property, but communities also have an important role to play. Traditional rulers, farmers, transport operators, youth organisations, KENW, Ukomu Igala and other credible stakeholders can contribute to effective early-warning systems by providing reliable information to law- enforcement agencies. Such cooperation must, however, remain lawful, disciplined and properly coordinated. Community vigilance should complement professional security operations, not replace them.

The people of Idah, Okpachala, Ajegwu and neighbouring communities deserve a road that facilitates agriculture, commerce, mobility and human connection, not one associated with phobia. Our people don’t have to choose between mobility and safety, commerce and security, or accessing their farms and protecting their lives. The road must fulfil its purpose as a link for connection, commerce and opportunity.

Hon. Ukwenya, Security Consultant and President, Udama Kpai Unyogba Idah Development Association, writes from Lagos