2027: Tompolo Explains Why Oyo Should Stand with Tinubu

The Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has called on the people of Oyo State to vote massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection as one of their own.

He made the call as he donated 32 vehicles to the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Oyo State for grassroots mobilisation.

Speaking through his representative, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Kestin Pondi, at the inauguration of the movement’s Oyo State structure held at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan yesterday, Tompolo said the vehicles were donated to support the Movement’s campaign, which is aimed at mobilising votes for Tinubu’s re-election and the election of other candidates under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PBAT Door-to-Door Grand Patron reminded Oyo people that President Tinubu is their son and they should ensure that he returns to office to complete the two-term turn of the south.

Tompolo commended the president for the far-reaching reforms in critical sectors, saying that among other positives, the reforms have increased resources available to state governments to pay salaries, pensions and execute major projects.

He called on members of the Movement to take the message of the president’s reelection to all parts of the state, stressing that the people of Oyo State should be among those who give Tinubu another four years to consolidate his reforms.

“We are here today to tell you that we are coming to join you to canvass for votes across the country for your son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What Tompolo is preaching is that Tinubu is doing very well. Tinubu’s reform policies are fantastic. We want you to support President Tinubu’s reelection for him to continue with the good work he is doing,” he said.

Also speaking at the rally, the APC governorship candidate for Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, stated that the Oyo APC put in all efforts to deliver the state.

According to him, Oyo State has stayed disconnected from the centre for too long.

Alli thanked Tompolo for his donation and for his support for President Tinubu. This is as he called on party members and his supporters to ensure that the vehicles donated by the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement are deployed across the state during the campaigns.

He said: “We are very grateful. I want to assure you that we are going to make judicious use of all these vehicles and all

other items that you may want to give us or from any other support group.

“As far as we are concerned in Oyo State, we have stayed out of the government for too long, and we are sincerely working assiduously to ensure that we take over the mantle of leadership in Oyo State,” he stated.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Mr. Sunday Asuku, called on the people of Oyo State, especially the youths, to firmly support Tinubu’s re-election.

Asuku described the president’s reforms as necessary for the country’s economic growth and sustained development. He further described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the people-oriented policies that has made a positive impact.

Asuku urged members of the Movement to take the campaign for President Tinubu’s second term to every nook and cranny of the state.