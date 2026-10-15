Zotmann International: How Global Recognition is Reinforcing Its Role in Nigeria’s Industrial Development

Recently, Zotmann International Limited’s growing contribution to Nigeria’s industrial development and economic transformation earned the company international recognition in London, where it received the Excellence in Industrial Development and Economic Transformation Award from the First Ladies of Africa Impact & Resilience (FLAIR). Presented at the FLAIR Awards Gala Dinner at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London, the award recognises the company’s contributions to industrial development, economic diversification, investment promotion and sustainable business growth, particularly in Nigeria’s mining and industrial sectors. Royce Okolie reports

Zotmann International Limited, one of Nigeria’s emerging diversified business conglomerates, has received another prestigious international recognition, the Excellence in Industrial Development and Economic Transformation Award, from the First Ladies of Africa Impact & Resilience (FLAIR).

The award was presented at the prestigious FLAIR Awards Gala Dinner, held at The Dorchester, Park Lane, London, as part of the organisation’s annual summit, which brings together influential personalities, business leaders, policymakers, development advocates and distinguished stakeholders committed to advancing Africa’s socioeconomic transformation.

Advancing Nigeria’s Industrialisation Agenda

The recognition celebrates Zotmann International Limited’s growing contributions to industrial development, economic diversification, investment promotion and sustainable business growth, particularly through its activities in Nigeria’s mining and industrial sectors.

The FLAIR Awards Gala Dinner serves as a distinguished platform for recognising exceptional leadership, resilience, innovation and transformative contributions to Africa’s development, with particular emphasis on empowering women, strengthening institutions and promoting inclusive economic opportunities across the continent.

Nwokeji Highlights Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Speaking after the event, the Managing Director of Zotmann International Limited, Mrs. Nneamaka Nwokeji, described the recognition as a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards becoming a leading African enterprise committed to industrial excellence, innovation and sustainable economic development.

She noted that the award reflects the company’s determination to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda while creating opportunities for economic empowerment, employment generation and long-term national development.

Harnessing Africa’s Resources For Industrial Growth

According to Nwokeji, Africa possesses enormous human and natural resources capable of transforming the continent into a global industrial powerhouse, stressing that achieving this potential requires visionary leadership, strategic investments, innovation and sustained collaboration between governments and the private sector.

Promoting Women’s Participation In Economic Transformation

Mrs. Nwokeji emphasised the importance of empowering women and creating an enabling environment for female entrepreneurs and professionals to participate actively in Africa’s economic transformation.

She further acknowledged the role of FLAIR in promoting inclusive leadership, resilience and sustainable development, describing the initiative as an important platform for celebrating individuals and organisations making meaningful contributions to Africa’s progress.