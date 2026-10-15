US Consulate Honours RMD, Kunle Afolayan, Six Others for Strengthening Hollywood-Nollywood Link, Posthumously Honours Olu Jacobs for Driving Global Nollywood Expansion

Sunday Ehigiator





The United States Consulate General in Lagos has honoured celebrated Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and six other creative industry leaders for their contributions to strengthening professional and commercial ties between Hollywood and Nollywood.

The recognition was presented at an event themed, ‘Reel Connections from Hollywood to Nollywood’, which brought together leading figures from Nigeria’s film and television industries, government officials, creative industry stakeholders and alumni of United States government exchange programmes.

The event also featured the posthumous presentation of the Creative Industry Legend Award to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, in recognition of his career spanning more than five decades and his contributions to Nigerian cinema and international filmmaking.

Speaking at the event, the US Consul General, Brandon Hudspeth, described Nollywood as a growing source of content, talent and investment opportunities for American companies seeking to expand their engagement with African markets.

He noted that Nigerian stories and creative talents were increasingly reaching audiences in the United States and other parts of the world through streaming services and digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube.

According to him, the expanding reach of Nigerian productions was creating new opportunities for collaboration, investment and access to international markets.

Hudspeth also highlighted the role of US government exchange programmes in building professional networks and strengthening relationships between Nigerian and American creative communities.

He identified the American Film Showcase, Global Media Makers and the International Visitor Leadership Program as initiatives that had connected Nigerian creative professionals with American filmmakers, producers, institutions and other industry leaders.

“U.S. government exchange programs are not simply about what happens during the exchange,” Hudspeth said.

“Their real impact is what happens when participants return home; the relationships they bring with them, the ideas they put into action, the creative collaborations they build, and the next generation they inspire.”

The US Consul General said such relationships had helped establish professional connections that continued to generate creative collaborations beyond the duration of the exchange programmes.

Paying tribute to Jacobs while presenting the posthumous award, Hudspeth described the late actor as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated screen personalities, whose career helped shape the country’s film industry and strengthen its connections with international cinema.

“Olu Jacobs’ life embodied the kind of creative exchange that continues to connect Nigeria’s film industry with the United States and the world,” he said.

Jacobs built a career spanning theatre, television and film, earning recognition for his performances in Nigerian productions as well as international cinema. His contribution to the industry, the consulate said, reflected the possibilities created by exchanges between creative communities across borders.

Other recipients of the recognition included Chioma Ude, founder and executive director of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF); Kunle Afolayan; and Bolanle Austen-Peters, both of whom are alumni of the American Film Showcase’s African Film and Television Leadership Initiative.

RMD, an alumnus of the International Visitor Leadership Program, was also honoured alongside Zulu Oyibo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions and another alumnus of the programme.

The remaining honourees were award-winning producer Josh Olaoluwa, an alumnus of Global Media Makers, and Emmy Award-winning visual development artist Uzoma Dunkwu.

The recognition highlighted the contributions of Nigerian actors, filmmakers, producers and other creative professionals to expanding the international reach of Nollywood and strengthening its relationships with global entertainment industries.

The consulate said the relationships built through exchange programmes remained important to fostering collaboration, developing creative talent and connecting the Nigerian film industry with international markets.