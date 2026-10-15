  • Thursday, 15th October, 2026

Two Boko Haram Members Bag Life Sentences in Abuja

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Two men arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja for their membership of the proscribed Boko Haram terrorist group.
The convicts, Abba Mustapha and Bukar Ibrahim, both from Borno State, were handed the sentences after pleading guilty to charges bordering on membership of and providing support for the terrorist group, as well as concealing information on its activities.
Presiding over the case, Justice Salim Ibrahim sentenced the two men to life imprisonment on the first count and 20 years’ imprisonment on the second count.
The judgment was delivered during the Federal Government’s latest phase of mass trials of suspected terrorists, which began on Thursday and is being conducted across several courtrooms.
Other judges handling the proceedings include Justices James Omotosho, Binta Nyako, Emeka Nwite, Obiora Egwuatu, Hauwa Yilwa, Joyce Abdulmalik and Peter Lifu.
No fewer than 34 suspects were listed for proceedings before Justice Ibrahim, while 25 others were listed before Justice Lifu.
The mass trials form part of the Federal Government’s ongoing judicial proceedings involving suspected members and supporters of terrorist groups.

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