  • Wednesday, 14th October, 2026

TikTok Moves to Resolve Access Restriction in Northern Nigeria

Business | 3 seconds ago

Worried about the continued restriction and disruption to TikTok access in some parts of northern Nigeria, TikTok has explained that it did not implement any restriction order on its platform in some parts of northern Nigeria, and has assured its customers of its resolve to address the issue.

TikTok spokesperson gave the clarification in a statement, where he said: “We are aware of reports regarding restricted access to our platform in certain parts of Nigeria. We can confirm that this restriction was not implemented by TikTok. We are actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to resolve the situation and remain committed to ensuring access for our community.” 

This is coming just as the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has called on the federal government to carry out a prompt, transparent and independent investigation on the recent disruption to TikTok access in some parts of northern Nigeria.  

The coalition urged government and regulators to prioritise transparency, accountability, technical verification and respect for freedom of expression and access to information, while ensuring that any legitimate concerns relating to security, public order or unlawful online activity are addressed through targeted, lawful and proportionate measures rather than unexplained disruption of access to an entire communications platform. 

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