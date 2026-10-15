Senate Declares ‘No Vacancy’ As Akpabio, Barau Get Backing for 11th Assembly

* Lawmakers endorse return of principal officers

* Dismiss politically motivated attacks on Senate President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday threw its weight behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s bid to retain his position in the 11th National Assembly, declaring that there would be “no vacancy” in the offices of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President and other principal officers who secure re-election in the 2027 general election.

The endorsement, which followed a spontaneous motion moved by the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, and seconded by Senator Cyril Fasuyi, signalled an early attempt by serving lawmakers to consolidate support for the current leadership ahead of the inauguration of the next National Assembly.

The lawmakers also backed the return of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Monguno and Deputy Senate Whip Peter Nwaebonyi, alongside Minority Leader Abba Moro, Deputy Minority Leader Olalere Oyewumi and Minority Whip Tony Nwoye, provided they win re-election on January 16, 2027.

Monguno, who represents Borno North, moved the motion during plenary after Akpabio complained that political opponents were allegedly exploiting controversies surrounding recent Senate debates to undermine his reputation and weaken his chances of retaining the Senate presidency.

“Insha Allah, by the grace of God, the majority of us are going to make it back to the Senate, and this seat is hereby declared: there is no vacancy,” Monguno said.

He extended the declaration to the office of the Deputy Senate President and other principal officers, insisting that those who returned to the Senate after the elections should retain their positions.

“There is no vacancy at all, including the seat of the Deputy Senate President and all other principal officers. I hereby declare, there is no vacancy,” he added.

Fasuyi, who represents Ekiti North, immediately endorsed the motion, declaring that Akpabio’s position should not be open to a contest in the next Assembly.

“I hereby support the motion ably moved by Senator Monguno that the seat of the Senate President in the 11th Assembly is not open to any contest. It is already occupied by Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio,” he said.

Akpabio subsequently put the declaration to a voice vote, with senators present responding affirmatively when he called for those in support. No audible opposition was recorded during the exchange.

“I think that settles it,” the Senate President declared.

However, the endorsement does not remove the constitutional requirement for newly elected senators to elect their presiding officers when the 11th National Assembly is inaugurated. The declaration instead reflects the position expressed by the lawmakers who supported the motion.

The development comes amid speculation that other political heavyweights, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, may be interested in the Senate presidency.

Before the motion, Akpabio had defended himself against what he described as politically motivated attempts to misrepresent his comments during Tuesday’s debate on the Suicide Prevention Bill 2026.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South, scaled second reading and triggered debate on whether survivors of suicide attempts should face criminal prosecution or receive medical and psychological assistance.

Akpabio cautioned commentators against interpreting individual contributions during legislative debates as the Senate’s final position.

“When we discuss here, we discuss for and against, and in the course of our discussions, whatever we say should not anger anybody outside this chamber, because at the end, what matters is our final decision,” he said.

He argued that lawmakers must be allowed to disagree during deliberations without their remarks being distorted to damage their reputations.

He said: “We want to make the best laws, so we are bound to oppose each other, and we are also bound to support each other,” urging television commentators to avoid politically motivated interpretations of parliamentary proceedings.

“No matter the discussion, please take the final decision of the Senate into consideration. Don’t go and sit down in panels and try to do politically motivated discussions,” Akpabio added.

The Senate President also rejected attempts to associate terrorism with any particular religion, insisting that acts of violence should not be used to stigmatise religious communities.

“Terrorists are not Muslims. Terrorists are not Christians. Terrorists are human beings who believe in taking their lives and the lives of others,” he said.

Akpabio maintained that Islam prohibits suicide and killing, adding that public discussions should distinguish between people experiencing mental health challenges and those who deliberately take their lives or harm others.

He also cited his longstanding relationships with Muslims and Christians, including his support for religious pilgrimages, to reject allegations of religious bias.

Akpabio’s defence and the subsequent endorsement of his leadership highlighted the political sensitivities surrounding the Senate presidency as lawmakers prepare for the 2027 elections.

While Thursday’s declaration demonstrated support for the current leadership among the senators who backed the motion, the final composition of the 11th Senate and its choice of presiding officers will be determined after the elections.

