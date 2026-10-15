RMB Nigeria Asset Management Wins Excellence Award

RMB Nigeria Asset Management Limited has been honoured with the Excellence in Investment Management award at the 2026 Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, celebrating the firm’s exceptional performance and dedication to delivering superior investment solutions.

This prestigious category win recognises RMB Nigeria Asset Management’s rigorous investment expertise, disciplined risk management, and steadfast commitment to generating sustainable, long-term value for its clients.

Commenting on the recognition, Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria Asset Management Limited, Kike Mesubi, said:

“This recognition reflects our commitment to disciplined investment management, informed decision-making and a clear understanding of our clients’ objectives. In a market shaped by changing economic conditions, our focus remains on applying rigorous analysis and sound risk management to deliver investment solutions aligned with our clients’ needs and long-term goals.

We are proud of this recognition and remain committed to creating lasting value for the clients that place their trust in us.”

Operating in a dynamic financial landscape, the firm offers a diverse suite of tailored investment solutions spanning money market, fixed income, bespoke solutions, access to offshore investments and alternative investment solutions. These solutions are designed to align with the return and risk objectives and financial objectives of individual, corporate and institutional investors.

This recognition reflects the firm’s focus on combining macroeconomic insight, investment expertise and a client-centric approach to navigating evolving market conditions and changing investor behavior.