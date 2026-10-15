RESTORING DIGNITY THROUGH PENSION PAYMENTS

Uba Sani approves ₦3.7billion for retirees and families of deceased civil servants, writes SABIR USMAN

Retirement should mark the beginning of a well-earned season of rest, dignity and security after years of dedicated service. For many public servants, however, the transition from active employment to retirement can become a period of uncertainty, particularly when pension payments and other entitlements remain outstanding. It is against this background that Governor Uba Sani’s latest approval of ₦3.659 billion for retirees and families of deceased civil servants in Kaduna State takes on considerable significance.

The approval, which covers 1,339 beneficiaries across Kaduna State and Local Government Services, represents another step in the administration’s stated effort to address pension liabilities and strengthen the state’s pension system. More than a financial allocation, it speaks to an important responsibility of the government: ensuring that people who devoted their productive years to public service are not left without the entitlements they earned.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, the state government disclosed that the latest payment brings the cumulative pension payments made by the Uba Sani administration since assuming office in May 2023 to ₦21.455 billion, benefiting 9,683 people.

These figures provide a measure of the scale of the administration’s pension intervention. They also highlight the continuing importance of a systematic approach to retirement obligations, particularly where outstanding liabilities have accumulated over time.

Behind every pension figure is a human story. There are former teachers who spent decades educating children, health workers who served communities, administrative officers who kept public institutions functioning, and local government employees whose contributions helped sustain essential services.

For such workers, retirement benefits are not gifts from the government. They are entitlements arising from years of service and, in many cases, contributions made during their working lives. Timely payment can help retirees meet everyday expenses, access healthcare, support dependents and plan their later years with greater confidence.

The importance of these payments extends to families of deceased public servants. When a worker dies, eligible family members may face emotional and financial pressures at the same time. The payment of death benefits can provide some measure of support during a difficult period and help ensure that the deceased person’s service is recognised through the fulfilment of legitimate obligations.

This is why the latest approval carries significance beyond its monetary value. It places retirees and eligible families within the administration’s stated public welfare priorities and reinforces the principle that service to government should not end in neglect when active employment comes to a close.

Maiyaki underscored this position when he stated that Governor Sani remained committed to ensuring that those who devoted their productive years to Kaduna State received their legitimate entitlements with dignity.

“Pension payment is not a favour; it is an obligation to our retirees and the families of deceased public servants,” the commissioner said.

That statement captures the central issue in pension administration. Retirees should not have to depend on sympathy or political goodwill to receive benefits due to them. A credible pension system must operate as a public obligation, supported by clear procedures, reliable funding and accountability.

The latest approval covers beneficiaries under two pension arrangements: the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). According to the breakdown provided by the state government, 210 Local Government retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme are to receive ₦515 million.

Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, ₦3.144 billion has been approved for 1,129 beneficiaries. This group comprises 402 retirees from the State Service and 727 retirees from Local Government Councils. Together, the two categories account for the 1,339 beneficiaries covered by the latest release.

The breakdown is important because Kaduna’s pension obligations span different categories of public servants and pension arrangements. Addressing them requires an approach that recognises the needs of retirees across both state and local government services.

The cumulative figure of ₦21.455 billion paid to 9,683 beneficiaries since May 2023 further suggests that the intervention is not limited to a single payment announcement. It represents a series of payments which the government says are part of its continuing effort to reduce outstanding liabilities.

The ultimate test, however, is not only the amount approved at any given time, but how consistently approved funds reach eligible beneficiaries and how steadily the outstanding obligations are reduced.

Pension payments also have implications for public financial management. A government must meet its obligations to retirees while managing competing demands in areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and social services.

The Kaduna State Government says its pension intervention forms part of broader reforms intended to strengthen fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability. It also aims to establish a more predictable and sustainable framework for meeting pension obligations.

This approach is important because pension liabilities cannot be managed effectively through occasional interventions alone. Sustainable progress depends on accurate records, transparent verification of beneficiaries, sound financial planning and a payment system that allows retirees to understand when and how their entitlements will be settled.

A predictable framework would also help serving public servants approach retirement with greater confidence. Workers who trust that their contributions and entitlements will be properly managed have a clearer basis for planning their future after leaving active service.

For the Uba Sani administration, the challenge is therefore twofold: continue paying eligible retirees while strengthening the mechanisms that prevent pension liabilities from becoming an enduring burden on government and beneficiaries alike.

The government’s stated commitment to progressively addressing outstanding liabilities provides a framework for that task. Sustained implementation and transparent reporting will be essential in determining the extent of progress.

The welfare of retirees is a measure of how a society values service. Public servants are expected to perform their duties, contribute to public institutions and help deliver services to citizens. In return, the government has a responsibility to honour the terms of their employment and ensure that legitimate retirement benefits are handled fairly.

When pension payments are delayed, the consequences can extend beyond individual households. Financial uncertainty may affect family stability, health and the ability of older citizens to live independently. For people who have spent much of their lives working for the public, prolonged uncertainty over their entitlements can also undermine confidence in public institutions.

Regular and transparent pension payments can help rebuild that confidence. They send a message to serving workers that retirement obligations remain part of the employment relationship and that public service should be treated as a lifelong commitment between the state and its workforce.

The latest ₦3.659 billion approval offers an opportunity to reinforce that message. Its value will be felt most directly by the 1,339 beneficiaries covered by the release, but the wider significance lies in the administration’s stated intention to make pension payments more systematic and sustainable.

For the families of deceased workers, the inclusion of death benefits also recognises that government obligations may continue beyond the lifetime of an employee. Eligible families deserve clear information, fair treatment and timely processing of their claims.

Governor Sani’s pension payments since May 2023, as reported by the Kaduna State Government, place retirees’ welfare firmly within the administration’s public financial management agenda. The cumulative ₦21.455 billion covering 9,683 beneficiaries is a substantial record of payments, while the latest ₦3.659 billion approval extends that effort to another 1,339 beneficiaries.

Yet the broader objective must remain clear: pension payments should become increasingly predictable, outstanding liabilities should be progressively reduced, and beneficiaries should be able to access their entitlements without avoidable hardship.

This requires consistency, transparency and continued attention to the sustainability of the pension system. It also calls for clear communication with retirees about eligibility, payment schedules and the resolution of outstanding claims.

Ultimately, the welfare of retirees should not be treated as a peripheral item in governance. It is a core obligation rooted in fairness, dignity and respect for years of service.

By approving another ₦3.659 billion for pension, gratuities and death benefits, the Kaduna State Government has announced a further step towards meeting that responsibility. The lasting measure of success will be the regularity of payments, the reduction of outstanding liabilities and the confidence retirees can place in a system designed to protect their future.

Usman writes from Kaduna State