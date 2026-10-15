Opposition Parties Consult Presidential Hopefuls in Furtherance of G100 Resolution

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Chairmen and National Secretaries of six opposition political parties have met with the presidential candidates of five parties as part of the ongoing strategic consultations and deliberations ahead of the 2027 general election.

The participating parties were the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The consultations have involved Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the ADC, Governor Seyi Makinde of the APM, Mr Peter Obi of the NDC, Prince Adewole Adebayo of the SDP and Mr Donald Duke of the PRP.

In a statement by the coordinator of the G100 coalition, Salihu Moh. Lukman, and on behalf of other participating political parties, he said that, “These engagements are being undertaken in furtherance of the resolutions of the G100 Opposition Summit, which called for sustained dialogue, stronger cooperation and a coordinated approach among opposition parties in defence of multiparty democracy and the interests of the Nigerian people.”

The G100 coalition said the consultations represented a practical step towards giving effect to those resolutions.

“They provide an opportunity for party leaders and presidential candidates to deliberate on the framework for opposition cooperation, identify areas of common ground and consider the steps necessary to advance a shared democratic agenda ahead of 2027.

‘’At the heart of this process is the conviction that the challenges confronting Nigeria demand serious engagement across party lines. Nigerians deserve political leaders who are prepared to place the country’s future, the wellbeing of its citizens and the credibility of its elections above narrow interests.

‘’The consultations remain ongoing. Further engagements will build on the G100 resolutions and the commitment to an opposition that is organised, responsible and capable of working together in the national interest,’’ Lukman stated.

He said Nigerians would be informed of substantive decisions and agreed next steps as the deliberations progress.