ODCF Lauds Makinde for Developmental Strides in Oke Ogun 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President of the Oke Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN), on Thursday, lauded Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for the administration’s developmental strides in Iseyin and the wider Oke Ogun Zone.

Raji spoke at the inauguration and handover of the Alhaji Kazeem Owonikoko Building at L.A. Primary School, Oke Esa, Iseyin, which he donated to the state government.

He praised Governor Makinde for major infrastructure projects, including the Moniya–Iseyin Road, the Oyo–Iseyin Road, and the Iseyin–Fapote–Ogbomoso Road. The newly donated building, equipped with classrooms, offices, solar power, desks, chairs and modern learning gadgets, was described as a world class educational facility.

The legal icon particularly lauded the establishment of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources, a campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, in Iseyin.

He said: “When those who call themselves progressives were in government, they didn’t give us this. You came and gave us what they could not.”

Raji appealed to the governor to grant autonomy to the Iseyin campus as a full fledged university, adding that the people of Oke Ogun deeply appreciate the governor’s contributions to infrastructure and education.

In his remarks, Governor Makinde thanked Raji for transforming the 92-year-old school, noting that the gesture demonstrated that government alone cannot meet all societal needs.

He said well-meaning individuals must continue to support education and community development.

Makinde said: “This building can stand anywhere in the world. It shows that no government can do everything alone. Those who are blessed must support the education of our children.”

The governor reiterated his commitment to serving Oyo State without bias for political affiliations, stressing that development, not party labels, guides his administration.

He encouraged Raji to continue his philanthropic efforts, noting that while governments and political parties come and go, Oyo State remains.

Makinde also highlighted ongoing industrial development in Iseyin, including the sugar factory near Fasola Farms, which is currently undergoing test running. He said improved road networks have made the project viable and positioned Iseyin for global recognition.

Responding to Raji’s request for autonomy for the LAUTECH Iseyin Campus, Governor Makinde said: “Regarding your request on the Iseyin Campus of LAUTECH becoming an autonomous university, we will go through the process. We will apply through the NUC, and I will carry out a sustainability study too. So, what you have asked for is done.”

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), commended Raji for the project, just as he called on individuals to join hands to support the Makinde administration.

He said: “I am happy to witness a day like this. This is a very good project from my respected colleague. I want to add that all of us need to join hands together to keep supporting Governor Seyi Makinde.”

Speaking on behalf of the Owonikoko family, Mr Abduljelil Owonikoko (SAN) and the Headteacher of L.A. Primary School, Mr. Dauda, thanked Governor Makinde for prioritising education and transforming Iseyin into a hub of opportunities.

Present at the event included the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr ‘Bayo Lawal; a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Abdul Aboki (rtd); Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Oyedeji; Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole; Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Adenike Fashina; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Adeniyi; and Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal.

Others present included Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN); deputy governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Mr. Mufutau Open Salawu; Director General of the APM Apex Campaign Council, Oyo State, Dr. Nureni Adeniran; and the House of Assembly candidate for Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency, Mr Dasola Fadiran.