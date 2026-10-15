NHRC Records 338,810 Rights Complaints, Raises Alarm Over Child Abuse, Civic Freedom Violations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recorded 338,810 complaints of alleged human rights violations across its offices nationwide in September 2026, an increase of 40,867, or approximately 14 per cent, over the 297,943 complaints received in August, as the commission raised concerns over insecurity, custodial deaths, violence against women and children, and threats to civic freedoms.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while presenting the September 2026 Human Rights Situation Dashboard, warning that the figures underscored the urgent need for stronger protection of fundamental rights, effective investigations and accountability for alleged violations.

Ojukwu said Nigeria continued to face serious human rights challenges, particularly concerning the rights to life, personal liberty and human dignity, security of persons and the protection of vulnerable populations.

He stressed that the increase in complaints could reflect improved public awareness and access to the Commission’s services, but also placed greater responsibility on institutions mandated to investigate allegations, provide remedies and prevent recurring abuses.

“Behind every complaint is a person, a family or a community whose rights may have been violated,” he said, insisting that the ultimate measure of progress must be the action taken to address the grievances documented.

The Commission expressed particular concern over continuing reports of mass abductions in Niger State, where families and communities remained distressed over the prolonged captivity of their loved ones.

Ojukwu called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect affected communities, rescue abducted persons and ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice.

He also raised concerns over reports that 37 persons died in custody following operations against artisanal mining activities in Niger State, describing the circumstances surrounding the deaths as raising serious questions about the right to life, the prohibition of torture and the obligation of law enforcement agencies to protect detainees.

Although he acknowledged the federal government’s decision to initiate an investigation into the incident, the NHRC chief called for a thorough, independent and transparent process to establish the facts, determine responsibility where wrongdoing was established and provide appropriate remedies to affected families.

“The deprivation of liberty must never amount to the violation of human dignity,” he said, emphasising that every person in custody remained entitled to the protection of the law.

Beyond insecurity and custodial deaths, the Commission identified sexual and gender-based violence, exploitation, abuse and discrimination against women and children as persistent human rights concerns requiring stronger preventive mechanisms, effective investigations and improved access to justice.

Ojukwu welcomed the September stakeholders’ engagement on the review of the Child Rights Act, 2003, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s child protection framework and address gaps in preventing violence and exploitation.

He urged authorities to ensure that the reform process resulted in adequately resourced institutions and practical protection for children, particularly those in vulnerable and underserved communities.

The Commission also highlighted efforts to strengthen oversight of detention facilities. On September 25, its National Preventive Mechanism validated the 2025–2026 annual report on preventing torture and other forms of ill-treatment in places of detention.

The exercise brought stakeholders together to review findings and recommendations aimed at addressing systemic conditions that expose detainees to abuse.

Ojukwu said independent monitoring of custodial facilities remained essential to preventing violations and strengthening accountability within the justice and law enforcement systems.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, the Commission also called for stronger protection of civic freedoms, including freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

The NHRC chief disclosed that the Commission, in collaboration with the Nigeria Network of NGOs and with support from Heinrich Böll Stiftung Nigeria and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, organised a training workshop for NHRC state coordinators on October 13.

The workshop focused on implementing the Commission’s advisory opinion on promoting and protecting civic space and human rights, issued on May 18, 2026.

According to Ojukwu, integrating civic space monitoring into the Commission’s Human Rights Observatory and Dashboard would strengthen its capacity to identify emerging restrictions, document violations involving peaceful assemblies and monitor regulatory practices affecting civil society organisations.

He said democracy must be sustained not only through periodic elections but also through respect for fundamental freedoms and meaningful public participation.

The Commission urged government institutions, security agencies, civil society organisations and development partners to strengthen collaboration in addressing the underlying causes of human rights violations.

Ojukwu said the NHRC would continue to improve its monitoring and reporting systems, strengthen investigations and complaints resolution, and ensure that findings informed policy decisions and institutional reforms.

He maintained that the Commission’s responsibility extended beyond documenting violations to preventing abuses, securing justice for victims and holding public institutions accountable.

“The true measure of our progress is not simply the number of complaints documented, but the extent to which our collective efforts improve the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to take concrete action on the September dashboard findings, stressing that sustained collaboration was necessary to prevent violations, secure remedies for victims and build a society in which human dignity and fundamental rights were respected.