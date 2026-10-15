N’Delta: Group Demands Equitable Distribution of Oil, Gas Pipeline Surveillance Contracts Among Stakeholders

*Says Urhobo, Isoko, Ilaje, Opobo, Bakassi, Ibibio, Efik, Ogoni communities should demand fair share of contracts

As the debate for even distribution of oil and gas pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta region continues, the Initiator of “Guard Your Pipeline I Guard My Own Movement”, Fejiro Oliver, has urged the federal government to lay emphasis on the decentralisation of pipeline surveillance contracts which was originally driven by demands for fairness and equitable distribution of opportunities among oil-producing communities, rather than ethnic considerations.

He listed the Urhobo, Isoko, Ilaje, Opobo, Bakassi, Ibibio, Efik and Ogoni communities among those he believed should be demanding a fair share of the contracts.

He argued that the Eastern corridor, currently handled by PINL under Osahon Okunbo and, reportedly, the Olu of Warri, already provides opportunities for Edo and Itsekiri interests and should remain with them.

At a media briefing in Abuja, Fejiro stated that he sought to clarify his position amid renewed controversy over the allocation of pipeline surveillance contracts and allegations concerning the amounts paid to contractors.

He said the movement, which began in March, gained national attention and prompted the federal government, through the National Assembly, to convene what he described as an emergency town hall meeting to discuss the campaign’s demands.

He said his group, the United Niger Delta Congress, was invited to the meeting and participated despite concerns that the process might not produce meaningful results.

According to him, the central argument of the campaign was that Tantita Security Services and Maton Engineering should not exercise control over contracts worth about N2.1 trillion to protect pipelines passing through communities where other capable local contractors could perform the job.

He said the campaign drew part of its justification from the Petroleum Industry Act, which he argued supported a more equitable approach to opportunities in oil-producing areas.

Oliver also questioned the composition of the contractors initially engaged for the surveillance work, noting that two of the major contractors were associated with Ijaw interests, while PINL was led by Okunbo, whom he said was from Edo State with the Olu of Warri, an Itsekiri traditional ruler, serving as the company’s chairman.

He said his concern was that “communities across the Niger Delta should have a fair opportunity to participate in pipeline surveillance activities, rather than allowing contracts to remain concentrated in the hands of a few interests”.

The activist, however, said he was disturbed by recent media reports and social media discussions that, in his view, had distorted the original objectives of the campaign and turned the issue into a confrontation involving ethnic and commercial interests.