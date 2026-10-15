N’Delta Group Cautions against Attacks on PINL

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Niger Delta Ambassadors for Good Governance (NDAGG) has warned against what it described as unwarranted attacks on Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), saying such actions could undermine the interests of Ijaw communities benefiting from the company’s operations.

The group commended PINL for its role in protecting critical national infrastructure and assets, particularly oil and gas pipelines, while contributing to employment generation, economic activities and community development across the Niger Delta.

NDAGG also said the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities had cleared PINL and its principal, Osahon Okunbo, of allegations of ineffectiveness and financial recklessness in the management of the pipeline security contract.

In a statement signed by its President, Zipamoh Moses, on behalf of the executive council and members, the organisation urged the public to disregard the allegations, insisting that the company’s contributions to pipeline security and host communities should not be overlooked.

The group maintained that PINL’s operations had brought considerable benefits to Ijaw communities through employment opportunities, economic empowerment and other forms of support.

It noted that the impact of the company’s activities extended beyond individual beneficiaries to community institutions and socio-cultural organisations, including the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).

According to NDAGG, the widespread benefits associated with PINL’s presence in the region made it necessary for stakeholders to carefully consider the implications of allegations capable of damaging the company’s reputation and its relationship with host communities.

The organisation argued that attempts to discredit the company without due consideration of its contributions could ultimately affect the interests of the communities that had benefited from its operations.

NDAGG stressed that pipeline surveillance and the protection of oil and gas infrastructure were critical to Nigeria’s economic stability, given the Niger Delta’s strategic importance to the country’s petroleum industry.

It said effective pipeline security was essential to curbing vandalism, preventing disruptions to oil and gas operations and sustaining economic activities in host communities.

The group therefore urged community leaders, stakeholders and members of the public to exercise restraint and responsibility when making allegations concerning pipeline surveillance operations, noting that such issues should be addressed based on verifiable facts and the performance of the companies involved.

It further maintained that companies operating in the Niger Delta should be assessed on their contributions to infrastructure security, community welfare and peaceful engagement with their host communities, rather than being subjected to what it described as unwarranted attacks.

NDAGG reaffirmed its support for initiatives that promote the protection of national assets, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

It called for stronger collaboration among pipeline surveillance companies, host communities and relevant government institutions to address security challenges in the oil and gas sector while ensuring that the benefits of such operations continue to reach the people of the region.