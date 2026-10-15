NCC, Others to Address Internet Peering, Improve Traffic 

Network Operators Group (ngNOG), in collaboration with the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set to hold the 2026 Nigerian Peering and Interconnect Forum (ngPIF), that will focus on strengthening internet peering and interconnection, as well as improving local traffic exchange.

The two-day forum, scheduled to hold in Lagos will also focus on building the infrastructure needed to support Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

According to the organisers, Nigeria’s internet infrastructure is at a critical stage, a development that has prompted regulators, network operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Data Centre operators and technology companies to converge at the 2026 Nigerian Peering and Interconnect Forum, to tackle local traffic, interconnection and the future of Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

The convenor of ngNOG, Prof. Adewale Adedokun, said the forum became necessary at a time when Nigeria must take a more strategic approach to how internet traffic is exchanged, content is delivered and digital services are hosted.