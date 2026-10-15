NAF Moves to Prevent Air Crashes as CAS Orders Stronger Flight Safety Oversight

• Ondo orders fumigation, water supply as residents fear disease outbreak

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure





The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has directed strengthened flight safety oversight across the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as part of efforts to prevent air crashes involving NAF aircraft.

Air Marshal Aneke also reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to personnel safety, professional standards and institutional accountability following the tragic accident involving NAF ATR 42-500 aircraft NAF 931 on 5 October 2026.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the directive was issued during a meeting with branch chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), principal staff officers and other senior commanders on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the CAS emphasised the need for sustained vigilance, strict adherence to established procedures and continuous improvement in safety management.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of personnel, Air Marshal Aneke acknowledged the grief of the bereaved families and the wider NAF community.

He stressed that operational effectiveness must be underpinned by sound judgement, professional discipline and the highest standards of flight safety.

Accordingly, he directed commanders to maintain rigorous oversight of aircraft airworthiness, maintenance quality assurance, operational procedures and aircrew competence.

He also emphasised proactive safety monitoring, prompt reporting of potential hazards and the effective implementation of safety measures, noting that flight safety remained a shared command responsibility.

Meanwhile, search and recovery operations at the accident site in Igbokoda, Ondo State, continued with the involvement of specialist personnel and equipment from relevant agencies.

The Head of the Recovery and Investigation Team, Air Vice Marshal EOE Ebiowe, disclosed that the operation had involved extensive mud excavation and water pumping to facilitate access to relevant areas.

Ondo Orders Fumigation, Water Supply as Residents Fear Disease Outbreak

In a related development, the Ondo State Government has ordered the fumigation of the river around the crash site following complaints by residents over foul stench and fears of possible environmental contamination.

The government also directed the provision of potable water to residents if the river was found to be severely polluted and unsuitable for use, while nose masks and other essential health kits were to be distributed to protect the community against potential health hazards.

The directives followed growing concerns among residents over the condition of the swamp where the aircraft crashed on October 5, killing all 25 persons on board, comprising 20 passengers and five crew members.

More than a week after the incident, residents said the stench from the crash site had spread to residential areas, with reports of human remains floating in the water.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa had directed the Ministries of Environment and Health to commence extensive fumigation of the affected river to prevent a possible outbreak of diseases.

According to the statement, the governor also directed the Ilaje Local Government to arrange water tankers for the continuous distribution of potable water if the river was confirmed to be severely polluted and unsuitable for use.

The arrangement, it said, would remain in place pending a lasting intervention to address the pollution concerns.

The governor further directed the Ministries of Health and Environment to provide nose masks and other essential health kits to residents.