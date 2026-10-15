ITU, WMO Move to Protect Global Radio Spectrum for Weather, Climate and Water Services

Emma Okonji

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), have called on governments, regulators, and meteorologists across globe, to safeguard access and interference to radio frequency spectrum essential for weather forecasts, early warnings, climate monitoring and water management.

The appeal came with the release of a new joint handbook, titled: ‘Use of Radio Spectrum for Meteorology: Weather, Climate, Water and Related Environmental Applications.’

The new publication by ITU and WMO, offered updated guidance on the use and protection of radio frequencies supporting critical meteorological systems. These systems enable observations of the atmosphere, oceans, and land, and the transmission of data that supports life-saving early warnings, reliable weather forecasting, and long-term climate monitoring.

The ITU-WMO handbook, formally released at the opening of the Global ITU-WMO Seminar on Spectrum Use for Meteorology, also highlighted the potential impact of radio-frequency interference on the accuracy and availability of essential environmental data.

Speaking on how best to protect radio spectrum from interference, Secretary-General of ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “Preventing harmful radio interference is a matter of public safety and can save lives. Interference-free spectrum keeps weather forecasts accurate, emergency alerts and warnings timely, and climate data reliable. With this, communities can prepare, respond and build resilience.”

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, said: “The radio-frequency spectrum is a finite natural resource. Meteorology relies on specific bands — determined not by choice, but by the physical properties of the atmosphere itself: they enable observations that no other frequencies can provide. These bands must be protected. Protect the spectrum that lets us observe the atmosphere, and we protect forecasts and early warnings on which every country depends.”

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has made several forecasts on weather across regions, with warnings on possible flood in some parts of Nigeria. NiMet’s prediction and warning stems from the update it gets from the radio spectrum band assigned to Nigeria by the ITU, which it seeks to protect globally.

For instance, NiMet recently predicted a mix of three-day rainfall, sunshine and thunderstorms across Nigeria from Monday October 12 to Wednesday October 14, 2026. The agency envisaged thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall over parts of Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Imo Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta states, and warned that strong winds could precede thunderstorms in affected areas and urged residents to secure loose objects to prevent accidents.

According to ITU, some satellite sensors measure very weak naturally occurring signals at specific frequencies, making protection from harmful interference particularly important.

“Weather radar, lightning location systems, aircraft and marine observations, hydrological monitoring systems, and other platforms also rely on these frequency bands to collect and exchange data, “Bogdan-Martin said.

In order to protect critical global resource like radio spectrum, ITU said experts at the forthcoming WMO-ITU event would review recent and upcoming international spectrum decisions relevant to meteorological and earth observation services, including outcomes of the latest ITU World Radiocommunication Conferences.

The ITU World Radiocommunication Conferences came as the demand for wireless communications, satellite services, and environmental data continues to grow, underscoring the importance of ensuring continued access to, and protection of radio-frequency spectrum for earth observation.

“Radio frequency interference can degrade the accuracy and availability of vital data needed for early warning systems, weather forecasting, and climate monitoring. Such impacts can affect the ability of governments and communities to prepare for and respond to environmental hazards.

“Bringing technical, operational, and regulatory guidance together in one resource, the new handbook supports informed decision-making on spectrum management and promotes collaboration between the meteorological and radiocommunication communities, “ITU said in a statement.