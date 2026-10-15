Implementing the Four-Point Proposition on Mining Cooperation to Write a New Chapter in China-Africa Common Devt

By Yu Dunhai

On October 13, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forth a four-point proposition on advancing China-Africa mining cooperation during his meeting with President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana, who was on a state visit to China. Grounded in the profound transformation of the global critical minerals landscape and Africa’s urgent need for independent development, and anchored in the broader context of traditional China-Africa friendship, the proposition charts the course for China-Africa mining cooperation in the new era.

As the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, I am keenly aware of the strategic vision, forward-looking perspective, and practical relevance of these four points. They present a concrete embodiment of the concept of a China-Africa community with a shared future, and provide strong support for Nigeria and other African countries in transforming their resource endowment into development dividends. Drawing on the realities of China-Nigeria mining cooperation, I would like to share with Nigerian friends a deeper understanding of the rich substance of this four-point proposition.

First, we must adhere to the principle that African resources belong to Africa. This is the fundamental premise of mining cooperation with African nations. Africa has long been locked at the lower end of global industrial and value chains by an inequitable international division of labour–a historical injustice that must be corrected. Resource sovereignty is an integral component of national sovereignty, and the ability to control one’s own resource destiny is the cornerstone of sustainable development for African countries. China fully understands and respects Africa’s legitimate aspirations. We have always respected the development paths independently chosen by African countries and stand ready to share our experience to help them formulate mining development plans suited to their national conditions. China supports Nigeria and other African countries in independently charting their mining development paths, ensuring that decision-making power and the benefits of resource development remain firmly in their own hands.

Second, we must uphold the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, and seeking mutual benefit and win-win results. This is the core philosophy of China-Africa mining cooperation. In conducting mining cooperation, China and Africa must uphold a correct view of righteousness and benefit. China never pursues unilateral maximization of benefits in its cooperation with Africa, and always adheres to win-win cooperation and common development. In Nigeria, Chinese enterprises involved in energy and mining sector not only bring capital and technology, but also adhere to localized operations, and attach importance to skills training and community contributions. The Chinese Embassy will continue to guide Chinese enterprises in Nigeria to enhance their operational capabilities, transfer green technologies, strengthen public welfare assistance, drive local employment and talent training, and promote South-South cooperation in the mining sector.

Third, we must pursue high-quality development. This is the direction of progress for China-Africa mining cooperation. Promoting local processing, extending industrial chains and increasing value addition are the key pathways for Africa to convert resource advantages into development strength. China has always been a doer in supporting Africa’s development and will continue to drive the transformation of China-Africa mining cooperation towards higher industrial value addition. We will deepen the alignment between China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Nigeria’s “Renewed Hope” Agenda, push projects further into deep processing and high-value-added segments, and help Nigeria build a more complete industrial system. In this way, resources can truly become a driver of modernisation rather than a source of so-called “resource curse.”

Fourth, we must maintain a fair and open cooperation environment. This is an important safeguard for mining cooperation with Africa. Africa’s resources should never be turned into tools of geopolitical rivalry. Any attempt to politicize or instrumentalize African resource issues as well as to create confrontation and division will seriously damage the fundamental interests of the African people. China consistently advocates open cooperation and fair competition. We welcome all parties that genuinely wish to support Africa’s development and stand ready to work with African partners to maintain a stable and predictable market environment for mining cooperation, thereby creating more favourable conditions for enterprise investment and operations. China is ready to join hands with Nigeria in rejecting any attempt to treat mineral resources as bargaining chip in geopolitical games, ensuring that resource development always serves development and benefits the people.

I would like to emphasise in particular that the Chinese government requires all Chinese enterprises and citizens in Nigeria to strictly abide by Nigerian laws and regulations and to operate in a lawful and compliant manner. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal mining and other criminal activities. China supports Nigeria in taking strong measures to strengthen mining governance. The facts show that the overwhelming majority of Chinese mining enterprises in Nigeria operate in accordance with the law, actively fulfil their social responsibilities and protect the environment. Isolated and inaccurate allegations that exaggerate individual cases or distort the facts are neither fair nor conducive to the overall China-Nigeria friendship and cooperation. We stand ready to work with the Nigerian side to further regulate market order, jointly combat illegal mining, and foster a healthy and transparent business environment.

China and Africa share a common future and a bright outlook. Mechanism platforms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation continue to provide solid support, while the dividends of China’s zero-tariff policy for all diplomatic partners in Africa continue to unfold, creating favourable conditions for deeper China-Africa cooperation. I am convinced that as long as both sides uphold mutual respect and mutual benefit, we can turn Africa’s resource endowment into tangible development outcomes, deliver greater benefits to the Chinese and African peoples, and make greater contributions to building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

China stands ready to work hand in hand with Nigeria and other African countries to fully implement President Xi Jinping’s four-point proposal on China-Africa mining cooperation, write a new chapter of high-quality development in China-Africa mining cooperation, ensure that Africa’s resources truly serve the development of the African people, and make China-Africa mining cooperation a model of South-South cooperation and an important force in advancing Africa’s modernisation.

*H.E. Yu Dunhai is Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria